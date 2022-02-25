Inside Jennifer Lawrence’s Beverly Hills mansion where she will raise her first child

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence, who has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The news broke on February 24, that the don’t look up Star had given birth, but the sex of her child and the place where she was born have not been revealed. Showbiz Cheat Sheet has reached out to the actor’s representative for comment, but has not received a response at the time of publishing.

This will be the first child for the couple who will raise their little one in their Beverly Hills mansion. Here’s a peek inside JLaw’s beautiful property.

Lawrence wants to protect her baby’s privacy ‘as much as she can’

Lawrence is very private when it comes to her personal life and has stated that she will go to great lengths to ensure her son has privacy as well.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, he said, “If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my God, you’re having a baby,’ I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about it! psychopath! But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as long as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my job.”

Lawrence and Maroney’s house in Beverly Hills, where their son will be raised

We know that Lawrence will be raising her baby behind the walls of her Beverly Hills mansion.

In 2014, the actor spent more than $7 million on his Los Angeles estate.

According to VelvetRopes, the interior was completely redone just before Lawrence moved in. The home has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a total of 5,500 square feet of living space. The foyer of the house is grand with a beautiful wide staircase. Some of the other lovely features inside include a gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar, French doors in the owner’s suite that lead to a balcony, an en-suite bathroom, and a huge walk-in closet with a hair and makeup station. Outside the property features a courtyard with a koi pond, fountain and lap pool.

Some of Lawrence’s famous neighbors include Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Adele.

JLaw also has a residence in New York City.

While the Beverly Hills rig is believed to be Lawrence and Maroney’s base of operations where they will raise their baby, the The Hunger Games Star also has a residence in New York City.

Page Six noted that Lawrence was spotted looking for a home in the Big Apple’s East Village in December 2021. The year before, she sold her Manhattan penthouse for $9 million and after that sale, she bought a $22 million townhouse in the West Village of Manhattan.

