Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Lavish Georgia Wedding

“Love never fails.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes” for the second time in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia on Saturday.

The lovebirds – who first tied the knot in Las Vegas last month – have welcomed stars like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and the stars of ‘Jay and Silent Bob” Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.

Damon took a private jet to Georgia with his wife Luciana Barroso on Friday, a source previously shared with Page Six, while Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were both absent at the airport. three-day event, despite receiving invitations.

Inside the reception, a neon “Mr. and Mrs. Affleck” adorned one wall, while several wooden planks were placed on the floor, reading “Love always hopes and always preserves”, “Love never ‘never fails’ and ‘Love always protects, it always trusts’.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said ‘yes’ – again – over the weekend. BACKGROUND GRID

Miller shared a series of clips to her Instagram Story throughout the night, featuring a stunning fireworks display and a brief video of herself on the dance floor.

“Love never fails,” said a wooden plank. instagram

The wedding even served as a reunion for Mewes and Smith, who posed for a snap with their respective wives, Jordan Monsanto and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

“Jay and Silent Bob” features Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes reunited. Twitter/thatkevinsmith

“Dressy as f—… @jenschwalbach, @jaymewes & @jordanmonsanto in town,” Smith captioned a snap of the group in their all-white ensembles.

“It’s as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my first communion when I was 7,” the director joked.

Pia Miller, who is married to flagship agent Patrick Whitesell, danced the night away.

Meanwhile, former Ms Affleck Garner was all smiles as she skipped the celebration in favor of a visit to Sam’s Club.

The actress was photographed at the store in South Charleston, W.Va., just before 4 p.m. Saturday, TMZ reported.

Guests were treated to a magnificent fireworks display.

Photos obtained by the outlet showed the actress wearing a casual ensemble while shopping with her dad and businessman boyfriend, John Miller.

Garner’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, weren’t in tow as they spent the weekend celebrating their dad’s rekindled romance with the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer. ”.

The couple married 21 years after they first met in 2001. OnTheJlo

The Afflecks first said “I do” in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July after obtaining a marriage license from Clark County, NV. The following day, Lopez took to her “On The JLo” newsletter to share details of the big day with fans.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patient,” the “Marry Me” actress exclaimed at the time.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

Bennifer’s first wedding was in Las Vegas last month. OnTheJlo

She continued, “Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – we all want the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage.

Lopez added that she wore “a dress from an old movie” for her special day, tying herself in a “little chapel”.

Affleck is Lopez’s fourth husband while she is the actor’s second wife. OnTheJlo

The Bronx native met the Boston idol in 2001 on the set of their movie “Gigli” while Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd.

After they split in June 2002, “Bennifer” was born, with Affleck first proposing in 2002. Unfortunately, they never made it down the aisle the first time around.

The couple then reunited in 2021 and it’s been a whirlwind romance ever since.