Inside Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore’s Sweet Friendship: ‘You’re My Hero’

Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore’s friendship and mutual adoration are so strong that they can’t seem to say enough good things about each other. Read on to learn more about her sweet company, why Barrymore called Gaines her “hero,” and what hilarious celebrity crushes they gladly share.

Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore’s adorable friendship started as fans

The friendship between Gaines and Barrymore, who share an interest in interior design, apparently began as mutual fans on social media. Barrymore eventually visited Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, at Silos at his Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas.

The pair previously starred on HGTV upper fixer before developing Magnolia Network and has been interviewed for The Drew Barrymore Show. And when Barrymore was doing renovations on her own house, she asked them for help in a video on Instagram.

The clip showed her jokingly screaming and crying with “Chip and Jo” on an infuriating “demo day.” In the caption, she asked them, “Do you ever feel like this in the middle of a project?”

“I feel you, Drew!!” Joanna Gaines responded to the post. “Be aware of the sight of him and keep pushing through the mess! He is going to be so beautiful and it will be worth it!!

Drew Barrymore called Joanna Gaines her ‘hero’ in a gushing Instagram post

In another Instagram post, Barrymore shared a smiling photo of herself holding a copy of the Summer 2022 issue of Magnolia Journal. She called Gaines, who appears on the colorful cover skating happily, her “hero.”

“This cover, just like you, makes the world a happier and cooler place,” Barrymore wrote. And he also had a message for Chip. “You rule the school,” he told her.

Again, Gaines responded to Barrymore’s love in the comments. She shared three heart-eyed emojis, after which she wrote, “ahhhh we love you…!”

Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore’s Sweet Friendship Includes a Shared Celebrity

While some friendships might not survive sharing the same celebrity crush, Gaines and Barrymore had a thing for the same funny star, David Letterman. In particular, Barrymore once showed off the night legend, a move he later called terrifying and life-changing.

Meanwhile, Joanna once revealed that while she and Chip were dating, they talked about old celebrity crushes. And she revealed that Letterman was hers.

So, Barrymore had a special surprise for her friend. In The Drew Barrymore Showsaid he heard they might have the same person who “does it for [them]”, and Gaines immediately guessed: “Is it Mr. Letterman?”

He was right, and Barrymore had arranged for the first late show host to record a special message. She said he was “overwhelmed” by interest in him and what he “used to refer to as a career.”

“I hope to see you in person one day, Joanna,” he concluded. “Thanks for everything.”

Gaines later told Barrymore, “That’s a dream come true.”

