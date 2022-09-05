Inside Justin Bieber’s Complicated Relationship With Marilyn Manson

ads

Justin Bieber’s relationship with Marilyn Manson is as complicated as one might imagine. It starts with a T-shirt and ends with a prayer circle. It all started after Bieber wore a vintage Manson t-shirt on stage which he sold through his clothing brand for $195. It had Manson’s original image on the front, but Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo sported “Bigger Than Satan…Bieber” on the back. “Thank you, Marilyn Manson, for signing the ‘Bigger than Satan’ x Justin Bieber t-shirt,” Lorenzo posted on Instagram (via People).

But Manson hadn’t, and he wanted his pound of Biebs flesh. “I saw a little girl with a pink hoodie and blonde hair, and it turns out to be Bieber,” Manson told Billboard. “I sit down and say, ‘Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything on stage.’ Bieber claimed it was his idea to reuse the t-shirt. “I made you relevant again,” boasted the “Baby” singer.

“He was a real piece of shit the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson said. He told Bieber he was really excited to play with him the following night. “He believed I would show up,” Manson said. “Because he was so stupid. Manson also “took all the profits from those shirts.” He later told Howard Stern (via People) that Bieber apologized for being “a **** ass.” Buckle up; it’s about to get more complicated and a whole lot weirder.