Inside Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s ‘very safe’ almost two-year relationship

Kaia Gerber “can’t even believe” how long she’s been dating Austin Butler, a source tells us us weekly, The insider detailed how well their relationship is going and how the 22-year-old model and 32-year-old actor are feeling as they approach their two-year anniversary in December.

“They’ve both been so busy with their careers that time has just flown by,” the source said. While they have a “packed schedule,” the insider explained that “they spend as much time together as possible. Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and their relationship is very Secure, so he never let jealousy or anything like that come in the way.

That source said Butler gets along well with Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. “Kaia loves that her family gets along so well with Austin,” the source said. “He’s been with them on many holidays, and he’s definitely part of the family.”

While Gerber and Butler have appeared on red carpets together, including at the 2022 Met Gala, both have chosen not to talk about their relationship in interviews. Butler actually shut down a question about Gerber in May 2022 when she was asked about Gerber gq Interview.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he said then. “But thanks for providing the space.”

It’s been a more low-key summer for Gerber and Butler following awards season. Nevertheless, they have been captured by the paparazzi on date nights. For example, this Tuesday, the couple was recently photographed kissing while leaving the Highland Park Bowl in Los Angeles.

