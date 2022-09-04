Inside Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s years-long feud, including physical fights and jaw-dropping blowouts

KENDALL and Kylie Jenner’s sibling rivalry has played out on The Kardashians and, in the past, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The sisters argued over various things big and small, even fighting once.

Their latest feud was captured in Hulu’s latest The Kardashians trailer.

In the preview, Kylie admitted at one point, “I’m really mad at my sister. »

The trailer then cut to Kendall, who appeared to be staring at her phone with an angry look on her face.

She revealed, “Kylie canceled at the last minute and she always seems to get by and I have to take over. »

This isn’t the first time Kendall and Kylie have done it on camera.

In fact, they got into a lot of feuds that were filmed for their various family reality shows.

Fans noted this in their comment after the trailer was released.

One wrote: “Another fight between Kendall and Kylie? »

Here’s a look at Kendall and Kylie’s feuds over the years.

SNUB SISTER

Kylie took aim at her older sister in an Instagram Story post, which featured a meme.

The makeup mogul posted a photo from a family account that showed the E! stars posing with Hailey Bieber at a crowded party.

The mum-of-two had a big smile on her face as she kissed Justin Bieber’s wife.

Kendall, who appeared wearing a leather western vest, had a blank expression on her face, standing back as Kylie and Hailey interacted.

The caption, deemed fishy by some, read; “When you don’t get the joke. »

Kylie shared the post tagging Kendall and Hailey.

GET PHYSICAL

In 2020, tensions between the sisters reached an all-time high as they got into a physical fight at a party.

The altercation was filmed for KUWTK.

Kendall was shown recounting the fight for her family, telling Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and other family members, “She, like, hit me or something and so I came back to her and I punched her in the face, then she took her heel and put it in my neck. »

The fight took place during a trip to Palm Springs after Kylie took the outfit Kendall planned to wear.

The eldest child of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has accused his brother of ruining his night with the move.

They went out to dinner, where an unfazed Kylie drank and had fun with the family while Kendall – dressed in sweats – sulked.

Her sisters went to a drag show, with Kendall opting to stay in the car.

After the show ended, Kendall got into an argument with mum Kris’ boyfriend Cory Gamble before getting on with Kylie.

The rest of the family listened on the phone as the duo yelled at each other, with Kim calling her security to pick up Kendall.

They spent weeks not talking to each other, which also played out on KUWTK.

They eventually reconnected via Instagram.

Kylie posted a photo of herself and her sister, prompting Kendall to comment, “Ain’t we fighting? »

Her younger sister replied, “Yes, but my breasts are sitting well in this photo. »

On the show, Khloe revealed to her mother, “Kendall said it was the first time they spoke, it was from the Instagram comments. »

Eventually, the duo reconnected and crushed the beef.

SOME TWITTER

Kendall and Kylie have been feuding for years, and not always in front of the cameras.

In 2014, the duo traded barbs on Twitter.

Kylie shared a photo of her sister looking bored and raising a finger at the camera inside the PacSun offices.

She captioned the post, “Bein aw***e has never been so much fun. »

Fans, however, seemed to think the comment was a step too far.

