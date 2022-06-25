Inside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s Low-key Date: Photo

Stay discreet! Kendall Jenner gave fans a brief glimpse into her romance with Devin Booker on a sweet date night.

“We have a @dbook game,” the 26-year-old model wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 15, along with a snap of their “Sorry!” Game.

After sharing the board setup, Jenner teased the most important result. “I win”, the The Kardashians the personality captioned a second photo on Saturday, adding a smiley face emoji to his post.

According to the rules of the game, Jenner had traveled around the board and maneuvered her four blue pawns into the home square to finish victorious.

The reality TV star was first linked to the Phoenix Suns athlete, 25, in April 2020 and their relationship has only warmed since.

“[They] care about each other tremendously, but it’s not like they’re getting engaged anytime soon,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly in March 2021, a month after making their romance Instagram official. “[Kendall] like the pace at which things are going right now and don’t intend to elevate things so quickly.

The insider added at the time: “They’re not the kind of couple that spends 24/7 together. Kendall enjoys having her personal time and spending time with her family. She also has a lot on her plate when it comes to work and her modeling gigs.

As the pair balance their own busy careers, they frequently share their support for each other when they can.

“I watch every game unless I have – last night I had dinner, but all my friends and family know I’m sitting with my phone [in front of me] wherever I am with the game,” the Kendall + Kylie creator revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month.

While the duo prefer to keep their romance under the radar, Booker, for her part, subtly gushed about their connection earlier this year.

“I wouldn’t say ‘tough,'” the professional athlete said of an encounter in the public eye at a WSJ. Magazine profile published in March. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and it came out so easily to me because it wasn’t always like this, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

Booker added: “I love my family, I love the people around me and I love the impact I have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

