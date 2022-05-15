Inside Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party With Kylie, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Mom’s night. Kylie Jenner assisted sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila party on Friday April 15, where she met some of her best friends, including justin bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) – to kick off Coachella weekend.

“Kylie was dancing with her best friend stas [Karanikolaou] and happy to be with Kendall and her friends,” an eyewitness told GameSpot exclusively.

Kendall, 26, threw the party for her brand with Zack Bia (who also served as DJ), John Terzian and other friends. The invitation-only event was hosted in La Quinta, Calif., at the 39-acre Merv Griffin Estate, where 818 Tequila is the weekend’s Official Spirit Partner.

It was a rare night for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, a homebody since the birth of her new baby boy in February. (The little one’s first name has not yet been revealed since Kylie and Travis Scott announced that Wolf was no longer the nickname they would use.)

While celebrating in the 13-bedroom compound, the young mother had the chance to reunite with her friends, including Karanikolaou, Jaden Smith, Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson besides the Biebers.

The “Peaches” singer was a surprise performer on the first night of the 2022 Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in Indio, Calif., just a few miles from La Quinta. After joining daniel caesar onstage, Justin and Hailey went to Kendall’s party.

“Justin and Hailey were cute,” the insider shares We, noting that they were seen “dancing to tunes” and “kept close to each other” for most of the night. The husband and wife were also seen kissing.

Don’t expect a lot of photos from the event, though. The ultra-private affair had no official photographers.

Kylie and Kendall, however, were sure to share a few snaps via their Instagram Stories. The younger sister gushed over her brother’s mini liquor bottles. The runway model shared a short video of the Life of Kylie star kissing a bottle of 818 Tequila Añejo and then posted another quick clip of Bia and Terzian at the DJ booth.

The makeup mogul’s night out comes a month after she attended the Sunny Vodka Launch Party in Los Angeles to support her friend Karanikolaou. “[Kylie] looked fantastic and was in good spirits,” an eyewitness said We after the feast of March 16.

A month later, Kylie’s schedule is packed with more than just an appearance at the party. The Kardashian-Jenner clan had a big weekend after Hulu’s premiere The Kardashians Thursday, April 14. Not only were they supporting Kendall’s tequila and enjoying the sets at Coachella, but Kris Jenner also planned a family Easter party. The momager, 66, had tables full of food for loved ones and plenty of holiday-themed arts and crafts for her 10 grandchildren.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

