Inside Khloe Kardashian’s over-the-top ‘cousin’ Halloween party with True’s kids, 4 and sisters at the star’s $20million LA mansion

THE Kardashians have outdone themselves yet again for Halloween 2022 after throwing another epic party.

TV’s most famous family is known for giving it their all on October 31, and Khloé Kardashian decided to celebrate early by throwing a party for the kids over the weekend.

Kardashian Dream and Reign’s Kids Are Enjoying a Halloween Party This Weekend[/caption]

Khloé Kardashian hosted the ‘Cousin Halloween party’ at her mansion[/caption]

Khloé’s garden was decorated with a huge arch of balloons and endless pumpkins[/caption]

Khloé decided to give her fans a sneak peek at the daytime party, which she threw at her $20 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Khloé, 38, couldn’t resist filming the outdoor decorations which included an incredible balloon arch filled with purple, black, orange and green balloons.

There was also a huge pile of pumpkins in all different shades of orange as well as a few white ones.

A long white dining table with matching chairs was set up for the children and was adorned with cobwebs, ghosts, orange mugs and green spiders.

It was also covered in an array of sweet treats, including gummy teeth, ghoul and bat cookies, and spooky cupcakes.

Khloé captioned one of her videos: “Cousin Halloween party” and added, “Memories that will last a lifetime for the kids,” on another clip.

One video in particular revealed that there was an entire arts and crafts table for the little ones to have fun making bracelets and their own slime.

Mum-of-two Khloé also shared adorable photos of the children having fun, including her own four-year-old daughter, True.

COUSINS MEETING

The youngster, who Khloé shares with Tristan Thompson, showed off a pair of fake Dracula teeth in a close-up as her cousin Reign stood behind her.

Kourtney and Scott Disick’s son Reign, seven, looked super cute in a black and white striped top with his own set of fake teeth and scary eyeballs to match.

Chicago, the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was also present.

The four-year-old looked adorable in a pink velvet tracksuit top as she was caught stirring a large bowl at the arts and crafts table.

Chicago was also pictured smiling for the camera as she tried on a black witch hat.

Meanwhile, her little cousin Dream – whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna – also modeled a witch hat and matching black apron as she played with her loved ones.

Five-year-old Dream is always invited to family parties and seems to be having a great time with her little cousins.

Her aunt Khloé also showed off an epic Halloween gingerbread house sent to her by her sister Kourtney, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker.

The Halloween party featured an arts and crafts table for the kids to enjoy[/caption]

Khloé’s four-year-old daughter True posed with Dracula fangs[/caption]

True was seen busy at the arts and crafts table with her cousins[/caption]

The 2022 Kardashian Halloween Party *** Taken without permission *** Source: https://www.instagram.com/stories/khloekardashian/2950512588622350884/?hl=en[/caption]

It looks like the beloved couple also sent one to Kim and decided to have them decorated with each family member’s name.

Khloé recorded her daughter True munching on candy next to the gift while capturing the spooky decorations in the miniature house.

The icing on the roof displayed the names of the members of his house.

“Khloe” and “True” were written in frosting while the family’s newest addition simply had the word “baby” filling in her actual nickname as she has yet to reveal the name of her two-month-old son.

The wholesome video content comes just hours after the adults enjoyed a much spookier Halloween party at Kourtney’s in Calabasas.

KOURTNEY’S PARTY

Kourtney, 43, got into the Halloween spirit a few weeks earlier with her no-holds-barred party.

For the devilish party, which took place on Saturday night, she donned a skin-tight black SKIMS bodysuit with black lipstick, had her short hair straightened and wore a giant cross on Instagram.

She then showed what awaited those who dared to enter – in front of her house, per Instagram Story, stood two gigantic glowing skeletons.

In her garden, the real weird fun awaited her – there were tables with black crow centerpieces and hundreds of gothic candles.

DARK & DEMONIC DECOR

The trees were glowing red and Kourtney got involved – there was a grotesquely serious headless body on one of the glowing red trees.

Sister Kim, 41, filmed herself walking through a fog machine and coming face to face with a character dressed as serial killer Michael Myers.

Fittingly, a giant outdoor movie screen has been set up to show Halloween Ends, the third installment in the reboot of John Carpenter’s classic Halloween film series.

It’s unclear if Kourtney’s children were present at the event as it had many triggers.

Fake bodies were strewn about as well as fake blood, which made it suspicious for the youngsters.

There were at least two fake human body props that looked realistic.

Reign looked the part in a black and white striped top as he showed fake eyeballs[/caption]

instagram

Dream Kardashian looked super cute in a black witch hat and matching apron[/caption]

Khloé, mother of two, loves to celebrate Halloween every year[/caption]