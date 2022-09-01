Inside Kim Kardashian’s Close Friendship With JR Ridinger’s Wife Loren That ‘Inspired’ His Business Before The Mogul’s Death

KIM Kardashian is mourning the loss of her friend Loren Ridinger’s husband, businessman JR Ridinger.

The reality TV star and successful businesswoman has credited Loren and JR in the past with personally inspiring her when she was just getting started.

JR’s company, Market America, announced that he died on August 30 at the age of 63, but a cause was not immediately released.

His wife Loren made a name for herself as co-founder and senior vice president of Market America and Shop.com, and founder of the Motives and Fixx cosmetics lines.

She is also good friends with Kim and served as a mentor when the famous Kardashian star developed her first businesses.

Almost exactly 10 years ago, Kim thanked and congratulated her friend on her personal blog.

“In honor of Labor Day, I wanted to do a post about the women I consider to be some of the most inspiring businesswomen,” Kim blogged on Aug. 28, 2012. “These are women who got so many successes in their fields and inspired me to be the best I can be. »

On her own website, Loren returned the sentiment.

“That’s what friends are for,” Loren wrote in response. “I am so grateful that Kim and I are always there to support each other.

“Kim is the happiest I have ever seen her and she is an inspiration to all young women to believe in themselves. I love you baby ! »

Loren and the Kardashians are still friends, and sister Khloe was among the first to pay tribute to her pal, commenting on JR’s passing: “Devastated 💔💔💔. »

Founded in 1992 by JR and Loren, Market America offers products such as household cleaners, jewelry, personal care items, auto care, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and weight management products, among others. .

REMEMBERING JR

The multi-marketing trading company released an emotional statement on Twitter in mourning Ridinger, who is remembered as a “visionary” and a “passionate human being”.

“Market America Worldwide … has lost its great visionary, and the world has lost a passionate human being who believed in others even more than he believed in himself,” it read.

“Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with JR have lost a friend, a partner and a mentor.

“JR’s leadership, passion and energy have been the foundation for a business that empowers people to live more fulfilled lives and live on their own terms. »

The post continued, “JR leaves behind a business that only he could have created, and his entrepreneurial spirit will forever be the foundation of America America.

“JR has always positioned and empowered his team to continue into the future while instilling confidence in us and encouraging us to keep growing. »

“The company is still going strong because of the belief and passion that Jr instilled in us. The foundation he built prepared us to continue fulfilling his dream for generations to come. »

JR is survived by his wife, his daughters Amber and Amanda, his three grandchildren, his brothers Marc and Steven, his sister Brandi and his son-in-law Duane.

