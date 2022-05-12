Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Scott Disick Run-In

In everyone’s mind. Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick weren’t worried about seeing each other after their engagement with Travis Barker – all other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were concerned.

“Being together in the same room is not a bad thing. It’s a great first step for everyone and we’ll take the time to figure out what makes sense,” Kourtney, 43, explained on a new episode of Hulu’s. The Kardashianswhich premiered on Thursday, May 12.

The Poosh founder, however, admitted Kris Jenner that she wasn’t looking to spend as much time with Scott, 38, as she had in the past. “I don’t really think getting engaged is about Scott. Undeniably, my life is taking a different direction,” she told her mother, 66. “I feel like I’m living a fairy tale creating new memories and new moments. I don’t necessarily want Scott at all.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

During the new episode, Scott explained that he felt left out of family events. Kris tried to work things out by inviting him to her birthday dinner – which also included Travis, 46.

For some of the Kardashians, watching Scott and Travis in the same room with Kourtney was too much to handle. “It’s so embarrassing for the other siblings involved. We don’t know what to do. We’re just trying to be respectful of each other’s new life.” Khloe Kardashian detailed when the Talentless co-founder showed up at the party. “But it’s like we’re still ignoring that elephant in the room. It’s weird and I don’t know why we all tiptoe around something that’s not even our own fucking relationship to tiptoe.

The tension continued to mount when Kourtney and Travis raced on the PDA in front of Scott. The reality star noted that she was unaware of the affection they had for the other guests, telling the cameras, “I know we’re holding each other back. We didn’t really agree. I didn’t know anyone was watching us.

Scott, for his part, didn’t seem too surprised by Kourtney kissing the musician. The neutral response comes after the New York native made headlines for reaching out to Younes Bendjima about their mutual ex-girlfriend.

“Yo is this chick okay????? Brooo like what is it. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote to the model, 28, alongside a photo of Kourtney and Travis taking a trip in August 2021. In the screenshots, Younes responded, writing: “I don’t care as long as she’s happy. PS: I’m not your brother. »

Kourtney later revealed that Scott reached out to apologize amid the drama. “When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I’m so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand. He sent me a screenshot and told me he posted it on his [Instagram] story”, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, who split from Scott in 2016, recalled during an April 14 episode. “Then I wrote to him, ‘This is despicable.'”

The California native added, “Your actions have to match your willingness to be a part of this and act on it. I was in Italy and he DMing Younes. Then I was like, ‘That’s not really the vibe. Don’t go DMing my ex-boyfriend. “

Scroll down for more tumultuous moments after Kourtney’s engagement to Travis: