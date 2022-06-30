Inside Lamar Odom”s Dating History: Khloe Kardashian and More

Highs and lows. Former basketball player Lamar OdomPassionate romances are an integral part of her life story, from her whirlwind marriage to Khloe Kardashian at his moment in case you missed it with Taraji P.Henson.

Odom, who was born in Queens, New York, first dated one of his teenage friends, Lisa Moraux, for more than 10 years. The couple’s daughter, Destiny, was born in 1998 while their son, Lamar Jr., was born in 2002. They got engaged in 2000, but never married.

In 2006, their relationship fell apart after their son, Jayden, died aged 6 months from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Morales said page 6 in March 2021 that the death of their infant son was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their relationship as Odom descended into drug use and partying as a means of mourning. “I realized I lost Lamar when our son Jayden passed away,” she told the outlet. “We cried so differently.”

The exes remained relatively friendly after splitting — until July 2021, when the basketball wives alum sued the former Los Angeles Lakers player, claiming he would have stopped honoring a child support agreement for their two children from 2015. Six months later, Morales announced that she was writing a memoir, Cut traumatic tiesnarrative page 6 how she and her family “managed [Odom’s] addiction in private for years.

After his 10-year relationship with Morales, Odom moved on to a brief romance with Henson in 2009. Speaking to TV One’s Uncensored in 2019, the former NBA player said he “learned a lot” from the Empire star and called it the “most meaningful relationship” he’s had “with a black woman.”

He added: “She inspired me. A black woman working like that is as good at her job as I am at my job.

Their love didn’t last too long, however, as the celebrity big brother The star met Kardashian soon after. The couple married in September 2009 after a month of dating.

The former couple, whose keeping up with the Kardashians spin-off series Khloe & Lamar only lasted two seasons, appeared happy onscreen but privately dealt with Odom’s infidelity and cocaine use.

Kardashian finally filed for divorce in December 2013 after trying to help her then-husband of four years get better. “She flip-flopped several times,” a source said. We Weekly several months before the Good American founder filed. “But she can’t imagine having children with someone who refuses to seek help for their illness.”

Two years later, however, Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in Las Vegas, causing the The Kardashians star to rush to the hospital to be by his side.

The California native withdrew her pending divorce petition and later revealed the decision was made so she could make medical decisions on Odom’s behalf. Although fans wondered if the former lovebirds were rekindling their romance after being photographed together at Kanye Westit is Pablo’s life listening party at Madison Square Garden in February 2016, the divorce was finalized in December of the same year.

Odom went to date fitness influencer Sabrina Parreand the two went public with their relationship in August 2019. Speaking in a joint interview with Dish Nation three months later, Parr noted that she loved Odom despite her troubled past.

“You have to meet people where they are,” she said. “He’s never been in a position to be anyone’s husband, you know?” He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to cry. He suffered many losses. And he never had time to go through it.

Shortly after the interview, the former couple announced their engagement – and a year later, their wedding date. As the two were due to wed in November 2021, they called it quits before they could walk down the aisle. Parr wrote via Instagram at the time that Odom had some things he had to “go through alone.”

Keep scrolling to see Odom’s full dating history: