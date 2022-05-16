Inside Selena Gomez and Post Malone’s Wild ‘SNL’ After Party

ads

Cara Delevingne showed up to support her close friend Selena Gomez after “Saturday Night Live.”

After Gomez’s glittering host concert, she and Delevingne celebrated at the show’s after party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on Saturday night.

A spy tells Page Six exclusively that the couple “sat next to each other all night, drinking martinis and cheeseburgers,” before leaving at 3am for even more fun at an after party.

The London-born singer-actress and model, both 29, are longtime friends and even have matching rose tattoos.

Delevingne also stars as Gomez’s love interest in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Gomez hosted “SNL” for the first time this weekend. GC Images

Gomez’s stepfather, Brian Teefey, also attended the party and made the last daddy move in the wee hours.

“Selena was having so much fun that she almost forgot her phone,” says an eyewitness. “Her stepfather chased her out of the restaurant to get it back.”

“SNL” musical guest Post Malone had an even wilder night.

The “Sunflower” singer made a grand entrance, arriving with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, holding a lit cigarette and a Bud Light and wearing a trucker cap that read, “Do you believe in fairies?”

Malone performed songs from his upcoming album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” on “SNL.” GC Images

A spy tells us that Malone, 26, greeted all the fans waiting for him outside, posed for photos and signed autographs before entering the party.

We hear that Malone also left his John Hancock inside the party, carving his name on one of the tables in the fancy French restaurant.

Apparently, Malone didn’t want the night to end, as she dated “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels before being asked to leave at 5:30 a.m.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, Paul Rudd, Tommy Dorfman, Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Punkie Johnson and James Austin Johnson were also in attendance.

