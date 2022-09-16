Inside, Star Citizen offers a look at hull scraping, salvage and the Drake Vulture in action

star citizen made a lot of noise about the scavenging profession, including the ships, mechanics, and tools that will make this profession work, but none of that has made it to alpha yet. This is sadly still the case for the industrial-minded gamer, but the new episode of Inside Star Citizen Is feature these gameplay facets in action in-game, so fans are likely close to its actual playable arrival.

The first half of the video provides a general overview of salvage, which will focus specifically on extracting hull material from derelict or destroyed starships. This is done in a variety of ways – mostly on-board lasers or a handheld tool attachment – while the collected material can either be sprayed onto a player’s ship to repair damage or sold. The video also breaks down the differences between reclaiming with the Drake Vulture and the Reclaimer, with the latter needing multiple players to keep the operation buzzing.

Speaking of the Drake Vulture, this ship is the focus of the second half of the video. Designed as a one-person retriever, the Vulture operates quite simply and is meant to be the entry into the overall career of retriever. In any case, there are no rough dates yet for these things to get into players’ hands, but the video under the cut once again seems to show progress in that direction.



Long-time MMORPG players will know this star citizen was originally launched for over $2 million in 2012 with an expected launch in 2014. As of 2022, it still persists in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450 million from gamers worldwide. over years of crowdfunding and selling in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the most crowd-funded video game and has endured both tireless loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed solo title, Squadron 42was also repeatedly delayed.