Entertainment

Inside, stats and focus on PSG/OM and rest

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

This Monday, April 18, 2022, Easter day, the players of Paris Saint-Germain were resting, in order to recover following their 2-1 victory during this insipid Classico on Sunday evening against OM. The club and some holders have however highlighted this match, by offering some nice photos of the meeting, the last episode “Inside”, stats and the beautiful deviation of Kylian Mbappé, as if to remind that despite the way, the result prevails. against the “rival” Marseille. Throwback to the images of the day:

Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest

Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Inside, stats and focus on PSG / OM and rest

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

What did Elon Musk say about the alleged trio with Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard?

3 mins ago

Influencer who spread fake Rihanna rumor apologizes

5 mins ago

The Northman, Robert Eggers prints his style on the Scandinavian ‘Hamlet’ story

14 mins ago

Discover all the series premieres from April 18 to 24

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button