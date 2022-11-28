Inside Taylor Swift, Elvis, Chris Stapleton and Other Hall of Fame Stars: “America to the Core”

Taylor Swift, Martina McBride and Chris Stapleton have new exhibits at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum celebrating their careers and contributions to country music.

The Country Music Hall of Fame has had a wide range of exhibitions in the past featuring artists such as Kacey Musgraves and Shania Twain, as well as bluegrass artists Bob and Ingrid Fowler, Marty and Charmaine Lanham, Jim Bornstein and Red and Bird Lee Smith, who founded the popular music club, The Station Inn.

Fox News Digital got a sneak peek at the museum’s current exhibits, including “Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice,” “Chris Stapleton: Since 1978,” and the permanent exhibit “Sing Me Back Home: Folk Roots to the Present,” as well as the Taylor Swift Education Center.

“Martina’s story is so special and so reflective of country music. As you can see, she grew up in Kansas and was raised in a musical family,” said Lisa Purcell, senior vice president of external affairs for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. , told Fox News Digital. “Through life and time, she was blessed to come to Nashville, get into the music industry, meet her husband, and have this amazing life and career.”

She and her husband, producer John McBride, had a successful career making music together, Purcell saying “certainly John would recognize how remarkable his vocal skills are” and by working together they were able to craft their own sound.

Purcell pointed to many of McBride’s costumes, quilts from her childhood in Kansas, wedding photos and other memorabilia depicting her successful country music career, saying, “It’s beautiful to see this career, the costumes , all the successes, but also such an uplifting message. »

“Beyond the sound and her remarkable voice, there are some of the topics she talks about that have been so empowering for women, like ‘A Fiery Declaration of Independence’, from ‘Independence Day’, ‘This One’s For the Girls, “so many songs that not only lift voices, but also elevate a platform and carry on the tradition that Loretta Lynn was truly famous for, which is empowering women,” Purcell said.

Another component of the Hall of Fame and Museum, the Taylor Swift Education Center, not only houses Swift memorabilia but also functions as a space to educate children in the arts. Swift, who is currently making headlines over the Ticketmaster fiasco of her “Eras” tour, visited the center in 2014.

When the museum expanded in 2014, they recommitted to giving back, and with Swift’s help, they were able to create the two-story education center, which helps many school-aged children.

“The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum offers over a thousand educational programs each year. One of the core programs, probably our flagship product, is called Words and Music, which teaches students how to write lyrics to an original song, in a way that can only happen in Nashville. explained Purcell. “We pair each class with the professional songwriter to match the lyrics to the music, so they’ve completed the songs. It can only happen in Nashville, Tennessee, and in an average year we write about 10,000 songs with kids.”

The Education Center is filled with artifacts from various Taylor release albums, including the typewriter used in the short ‘All Too Well’, the guitar she used when she performed ‘All Too Well’ Well” on “Saturday Night Live” and the guitar and shirt Swift wore on the cover of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”.

The exhibits are not only filled with important memorabilia from the artists’ careers, but also the stories behind the artifacts explaining their meaning, artifacts such as the outfit Stapleton wore on the cover of his debut album “Traveler” and the write used by his wife Morgane Stapleton to write the cover of the album “Starting Over”.

“It’s probably important to me to draw attention to the outfit he wore on the ‘Traveler’ record cover,” Purcell said. “Awesome Pendleton jacket, a custom gilet designed by Manuel and a denim shirt. This road trip that sparked the album’s title track was literally a road trip. He and his wife Morgana bought a car in Arizona after her father passed away and took this epic trip across the United States back home, writing the title track “Traveler” along the way.

In the exhibit, fans will be able to see the start of Stapleton’s career, moving to Nashville and realizing his passion for music, drawing inspiration from artists from Waylon Jennings to Dr. Dre. It features his early days as a sought-after background singer and songwriter until the release of his debut album and his duet with Justin Timberlake in 2015 at the CMA Awards.

“With that, he was not only nominated for New Artist of the Year, but also Male Vocalist and Record of the Year for ‘Traveler’, and all three he won. Since that time, the voice, the performance, the artistry and the artistry and sound, speaks for itself,” Purcell said. “As we move down this path, you see the ‘time traveler’ career and life change very dynamically from all of these awards and recognitions, including eight Grammys, to world tours, duets with everything the world, from Pink to Elton John. “

Purcell remarked that Stapleton’s exhibit “showcases the remarkable character of country music and all that country music stands for” since his bluegrass sound draws inspiration from so many different genres. She says listeners can “hear the soul and the blues” with “the country” and that “it’s just America at its core.”

One of the museum’s most popular artifacts is Elvis Presley’s solid gold Cadillac, found in the “Sing Me Back Home: Folk Roots to the Present” exhibit. The car was customized for Elvis in partnership with Barris Kustom City in North Hollywood, California, famous for making iconic cars like the Batmobile.

“We’re really used to seeing Cadillac’s opalescent color, and Elvis, with the help of Barris Kustom City, may have discovered it first. He made it with 40 layers of crushed diamonds and fish skins. The gold details you see are gold. If you look at the ceiling of the car, you’ll notice gold discs,” Purcell said. “There’s a phone that calls from the front seat to the back seat, there’s a fridge, a refreshment bar, a shoe shine machine, a record player, it’s the perfect ride back from Graceland to Memphis to Nashville , Tennessee to record.”

The final section of the Hall of Fame and Museum is the Hall of Fame itself, where more than 145 influential country music figures are honored, including musicians, songwriters, producers, professionals, radio professionals, comedians And much more”. Purcell explained what’s so special about the Hall of Fame rotunda is that everyone is equal.

“Although people enter the Hall of Fame through different fields of music, they are all honored equally in this Hall of Fame. The architectural details and styling really add a lot to that,” Purcell said. “There are musical staves on the wall, so people are hanged without order and in no time because everyone is equal here, and they can move.”