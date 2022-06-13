Inside the biggest Hollywood families including Angelina Jolie, Nick Cannon and Alec Baldwin broods

NOT only do actors dream of achieving massive stardom, some dream of having large families.

Let’s take a look at celebrities who have fulfilled their large-scale clan ambitions as we step into Hollywood’s biggest families.

11

ANGELINA JOLIE

Hollywood legend Angelina Jolie, 47, has six children by her ex Brad Pitt, 58, to whom she was married between 2014 and 2019.

Their three eldest children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, have been adopted internationally.

11

In 2006, the couple welcomed their first biological daughter, a daughter named Shiloh, who is now 16 years old.

They went on to have twins, a boy Knox and a girl Vivienne, born in 2008 in France.

NICK CANNON

11

41-year-old TV personality Nick Cannon has seven children from four different moms.

Mariah Carey, with whom he was married from 2008 to 2016, is the mother of their twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Nick and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, have two children together, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, born in 2017, and the mighty Queen Cannon, born in 2020.

The host Masked Singer then had two more twins with his then partner Abby de la Rosa.

Zion and Zillion, born in June 2021, became children number five and six for Nick.

Alyssa Scott, who appeared as a model on Nick’s Wild ‘n Out music program, gave birth to Zen later that month.

However, Zen died five months later from a malignant brain tumor.

Most recently, model Bre Tiesi revealed that she is expecting Nick’s eighth child, while also hinting that baby number nine may be on the way.

ALEC BALDWIN

11

Alec Baldwin, 64, comes from a large family, so it’s no wonder he had many children himself.

Her most famous boyfriend is Ireland Baldwin, who is a 28-year-old model and her only child with Kim Basinger, 68.

But the Beetlejuice star has six other children with his second wife Hilaria, 38.

Together they share daughters Carmen, eight, and Maria, one, and sons Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four and Eduardo, one.

In March of this year, Hilaria announced that she is expecting her seventh child with Alec.

EDDIE MURPHY

11

Eddie Murphy, 61, has 10 children with a wide age range.

His eldest children, sons Eric and Christian, were born in 1989 and 1990 to his then girlfriends Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood respectively.

In 1993, the comedian married Nicole Mitchell, with whom he would share five children; Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella.

After her divorce from Nicole in 2006, she began dating Spice Girl Melanie B, with whom she had a daughter, Angel, on her birthday a year later.

Most recently, the Beverly Hills Cop star welcomed a daughter, Izzy, six, and a son, Max, three, with Australian model Paige Butcher, 18 years his junior.

KRIS Jenner

11

Kris Jenner is widely regarded as the quintessential mom and with seven children, she is also the quintessential mom.

Her eldest children come from her marriage to attorney Rob Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

Kourtney is 43, Kim 41 and Khloe 37.

Kris also has a son from her first marriage, 35-year-old Rob.

During his second marriage, he welcomed Kylie, 24, and Kendall 26.

One of the closest families in show business, all of Kris’ children have appeared on their family’s reality shows over the years.

JIM BOB AND MICHELLE DUGGAR

11

With their 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On programs, Jim Bob, 56, and his wife Michelle, 55, have built a career in reality TV thanks to their large family.

Overall, they have 19 children, including their most famous daughters Jana, 32, Jill, 31, Jessa, 29, Jinger, 28, and Joy-Anna, 24.

Their son Josh, 34, was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.

MADONNA

11

Madonna, 63, has six children, starting with the eldest Lourdes, who is now 25.

The Queen of Pop met Guy Ritchie in 1998 and two years later they welcomed their son Rocco.

After they got married, they adopted a 13-month-old boy, Banda, in 2006.

Madonna then adopted three other children, Mercy, 16, and Stelle ed Ester, both nine.

CLINT EASTWOOD

11

Clint Eastwood, now 92, has eight children in all from a variety of marriages, relationships and relationships.

Western legend welcomed his first daughter Laurie in 1954 with an unknown woman, with whom he cheated on his future wife Maggie.

Maggie then gave birth to the children of Clint Kyle and Alison in 1968 and 1972 respectively.

While they were married, the movie star had an affair with stuntman Roxanne Tunis, with whom he had a daughter Kimber in 1964.

Clint then had an unspoken relationship with a flight attendant, Jacelyn Reeves.

As a result, he fathered Scott in 1986 and Kathryn in 1988.

In the 1990s, the Dirty Harry legend had a daughter, Francesca, 28, with his then-girlfriend Frances Fisher.

In 1996 he married TV host Dina Ruiz and they welcomed his youngest daughter, a daughter Morgan, the same year.