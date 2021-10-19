Inside the darkness of Billie Eilish, singing of the twilight world of teenagers

“I jumped off a building”. With these words Billie Eilish told of a disturbing nightmare that took place on September 4, 2018. A dream that, by her own admission, was much more lucid and real than a simple dream vision. Because behind her coolly colored hair and international success, the American pop star is a tormented and committed diva at least as much as the most modern songwriters.

To understand the art of Billie Eilish, and get involved in her pop revolution, you need to delve into the life of a teenager with an explosive talent who fights against her own demons and web haters on a daily basis. Under the stimulating artistic passion of his parents, in a modest neighborhood in the east of Los Angeles, the artist composed the song “Ocean Eyes” at the age of 14 with his brother / producer. And from this single, written in a bedroom as in a classic American dream, the ascent into the music that matters has been unstoppable.

After a generation of glamorous and aesthetically perfect pop stars according to the canons of fashion has arrived Billie Eilish. Against every trend, with an aspect that she herself defines as “scary”, the artist puts on the table texts and music that are impregnated with dark feelings that conquer adolescents and pre-adolescents from all over the world. The gothic universe of the singer is sincere and concrete: it is a place where music deals with the most complex themes of human existence on the score.

This is certainly the key to Billie Eilish’s success: the ability to musically paint a melancholy world that is based on the darkest feelings of the very young who finally have a pop star to listen to with less lightheartedness and more emotional commitment. Themes like depression, teenage crises and suicidal tendencies are strong arguments that would make almost any artist with pop aspirations desist. But Billie Eilish is different from everyone else. Loading... Advertisements

epa08613737 A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing US singer Billie Eilish performing during the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 19 August 2020. The convention, which was expected to draw 50,000 people to the city, is now taking place virtually due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. EPA / DNCC

In today’s multimedia world, where adolescents and pre-adolescents are bombarded with cartoons and bucolic music, Billie Eilish pushes young people to confront themes, such as death, which are too often ignored by the cultural industry dedicated to ‘ adolescence. His dark world has become the habitat, for millions of children, to understand and empathically share their saddest and often misunderstood moods. The body shaming immediately on social networks by the artist will be just another moment to overcome, perhaps thanks to a new song. Because a young singer who lives with Tourette’s syndrome, synaesthesia and nervous tics is even stronger than the insults on the web.