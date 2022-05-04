Inside the former Malibu mansion of Kaia Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, which is on the market for $99 million

In the 1980s and 1990s, Cindy Crawford took the modeling world by storm and became one of the biggest supermodels on the planet. Today, her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is following in her mother’s footsteps. While Kaia is making waves in the industry these days, Crawford has made headlines for her real estate deals.

Here’s a look inside Crawford and husband Rande Gerber’s former Malibu mansion that’s on the market again for $99.5 million.

A look inside Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu mansion on the market for $99.5 million

Crawford and her husband once owned a mansion on a cliff in Malibu. But in 2018, the couple decided to sell it for $45 million to Adam Wiess, who has now listed it for $99.5 million.

So what do you get for almost $100 million dollars?

Well, the two-story residence offers sweeping views of the ocean and sits on three acres of land. It has nearly 7,500 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and five and a half baths. The home features a living room, family room, gourmet kitchen, and dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to a deck with a fire pit. The master suite features a walk-in closet, double spa baths, a sitting area, and a fireplace. There is also another room that has its own private entrance, a bathroom and another kitchen.

Some of the other amenities include an in-house gym, media room, tennis courts, and an outdoor pool and spa with cabana.

Other properties that Crawford and Gerber have owned

That spectacular mansion isn’t the only property Crawford and Gerber have owned and sold in Southern California.

In August 2021, Architectural Digest noted that they sold their mid-century property in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million. They bought the house in 2017 from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder for $11.6 million. The abode is a one-story house that was built in 1959 and has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

“It’s mid-century modern, so it’s been fun to put it through our own filter because some of the mid-century stuff is too low or not comfortable. We do a lot of our upholstery.” Crawford told AD of decorating the venue in 2019. “My husband is very, very picky about the density of the cushion and the depth of the seat because he’s taller.”

The businessman and supermodel also owns more properties in Malibu, a country house in Canada, and a spot at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California.

The couple’s combined net worth.

While most people are familiar with the supermodel’s career, not many are familiar with her spouse’s, but Gerber is also a former model. She is also a co-founder of Casamigos Tequila along with his friend George Clooney. In 2017, Gerber and Clooney sold the brand to Diageo for $700 million with an additional $300 million possible based on performance.

Today, Crawford and Gerber have a combined net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

