Inside the friendship of Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza

The fan-favorite movie of 2010, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” garnered a cult following, which makes sense since it was a cast packed with A-listers. At the time, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead weren’t in the superhero franchises that they are now. And Anna Kendrick, who played Scott’s (Michael Cera) talkative sister, was just getting started after appearing as Jessica Stanley in “Twilight.” Aubrey Plaza, who played a spurned mutual friend and general know-it-all, had just started out as April Ludgate in “Parks and Recreation,” which was a role written just for Plaza.

But the two were definitely scene stealers in “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and it makes sense that after meeting on set, they would become friends in real life. The evidence for this friendship is a bit dated now, but as Bustle pointed out, the two used to have quite a streak of communication on Twitter. While Plaza no longer uses his @evilhag account, you can still see evidence of Kendrick joking with the actor online. They also have many Instagram posts together. Like one where they walk down the street holding hands. Kendrick subtitled it simply with “PLAZA”. And another post from 2014 shows Plaza just after coffee spilled on him in Kendrick’s car. They were on a last minute trip to Mexico, of course.