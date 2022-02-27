Inside the lavish homes of former Disney Channel stars, from Hilary Duff to Zendaya and beyond

DISNEYLAND is famous for its sprawling fairytale castles, and some of our favorite former Disney actors have lavish homes fit for royalty.

Here’s an inside look at the homes of former Disney stars, from Hilary Duff to Zendaya and more.

HILARY DUFF

Hilary Duff moved to the Hollywood Hills from Toluca Lake in 2010 and bought a five-bedroom house for $3.85 million.

She told Architectural Digest that she enjoyed the privacy afforded by her garden, which is surrounded by tall hedges and looks out over a “big mountain.”

She has remodeled the 5,260-square-foot Georgian-style home three times over a decade, transforming it into a stylish yet functional space for her growing family.

The home immediately shows off Hilary’s playful style with a blush pink front door that welcomes guests into a foyer with a curved staircase that’s lined with funky patterned rugs.

The How I Met Your Father star’s bright and bold designs flow effortlessly through the home, but can best be exemplified in your kitchen.

The back wall of the space is dressed in black and white tiles that form a diamond pattern and are combined with blue cabinets and gold accents.

“This was one of the first things I discovered that I felt like, ‘Oh my God, I have to have those,’” she recalled of the first time she saw the mosaics.

Stepping outside, Hilary’s bubbly personality is exemplified by a backyard with a beautiful in-ground pool, a trampoline (she did gymnastics as a child and loves jumping with her kids), and even a chicken coop.

The mother-of-three had six chickens when she let Architectural Digest into her home along with several youngsters, saying caring for them had been a “fun project” for her.

It seems your home is indeed what dreams are made of.

VANESSA HUDGENS

Vanessa Hudgens was the “It Girl” of the early 2000s after Disney released the hit High School Musical series between 2006 and 2008.

She still has a booming schedule, as IMDb credits her as an actress in four projects in 2021 alone.

That’s why it was important for her to have a quiet place to come home to at night, which happens to be actor Gary Oldman’s old house.

Vanessa bought the Georgian-colonial Los Feliz mansion in 2018 for just under $5 million, according to Architectural Digest.

The home contains three bedrooms and four bedrooms in 3,168 square feet, plus a separate one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse above a two-car garage.

Vanessa said she knew she had found her ideal oasis as soon as she saw the ivy-covered front of the charming house.

“There were so many things that shocked me,” he told the publication.

“Walking through the gate and seeing this house covered in ivy, surrounded by olive trees, it was as if I had been transported to France or Italy.

“It felt like an escape.”

As for the interior, he said his design style is French-inspired because he feels it matches the vibe of the land.

“And I wanted it to be really casual and relaxed and welcoming,” he added.

“I’m a huge fan of chandeliers, so you’ll see them everywhere.”

Los Angeles is a crowded city, but one wouldn’t notice it sitting in The Princess Switch actress’ split-level backyard.

His courtyard houses a large pool and hot tub surrounded by olive trees and murals of custom faces he painted throughout the courtyard.

Downstairs there is a large lawn area surrounded by various types of fruit trees.

“I really wanted a place where you can run and feel like you have a park.

“We have water balloon fights here, we do little photo shoots here, we just run around and it’s really nice to have an open space in Los Angeles that allows me and my friends to feel like big kids.”

SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter starred in Disney Channel’s Boy Meets World spinoff Girl Meets World, which aired from 2014 to 2017.

Between her strong acting career and her success as a pop singer, she has certainly worked hard to achieve the fun and bright place she lives in.

Upon entering, people are greeted by some of their favorite possessions: their Ferris Bueller day off poster in French and their Harry Potter wand, which they keep on hand “just in case” they ever need to cast a spell.

And while his Baldwin grand piano is his absolute favorite thing in his house, most of his meetings are spent in another room that houses a bar, pool table, and casually displays some of his awards.

“This is the part of the house where when I have friends or when the whole family gets together, we all like to come here and play a good game of pool before heading out to the actual pool,” she told Vogue India.

Like Hilary Duff, Sabrina’s backyard is also home to a swimming pool and trampoline, but unlike Hilary, she also has a ping pong table and, even more impressively, her own basketball court.

When she’s not with friends, Sabrina relaxes in her bedroom, which she calls her “safe place.”

Surprisingly, his “safe place” includes a swing hanging from the ceiling and a makeshift recording studio in the closet.

You have to do what you have to do!

ASHLEY TISDALE

Many people know that Ashley Tisdale is a successful actress, but some don’t realize that she has an eye for design thanks to her father, who worked as a contractor when she was little.

In fact, he loves design so much that he launched a passion project, an interior design company called Frenshe Interiors in 2021.

Ashley’s love of interior design gave her the confidence to buy a 1930s mansion with her husband, composer Christopher French, which took her a year and a half to find.

“I knew it the moment we saw it. I can’t explain it,” he told Architectural Digest in 2018.

“There were certain things I wanted that this house doesn’t have, like a huge driveway… But it didn’t matter.

“We walked onto the property and I knew this is it.”

The 3,5,000-square-foot Colonial allowed Ashley to let her creativity flow, but not for long, because she ended up moving in in 2021.

Months before giving birth to her first child, she and her husband moved into a Mediterranean style villa with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

She has spoken on Instagram about how proud she is of her current residence, having decorated it herself from top to bottom.

“I look around me and I’m in love with every room, every piece,” she said alongside a slideshow of some snapshots of the interior of her elegant home.

“I feel like my house shows my personality and design.”

Her and her growing family’s private home near Hollywood Dell is filled with a very neutral palette but has subtle pops of color and fun design, to match Ashley’s bright personality.

“When I designed our space, I wanted it to be elegant yet fun,” she explained in the caption of a video showing off some of her favorite furniture finds.

ZENDAYA

One of the most popular actresses in Hollywood is former Disney Channel star Zendaya, who got her big break starring in Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne between 2010 and 2013.

Despite being one of the biggest stars right now, Zendaya keeps her personal life pretty private, which is why fans were pleasantly surprised when reports circulated that she bought a house in London with boyfriend Tom Holland.

Of course, Zendaya isn’t just leaving the states to move across the pond, so where does she live?

Zendaya has a $1.4 million mansion located in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Vogue.

It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large patio with an impressive swimming pool surrounded by lemon trees.

Unlike many celebrities, she didn’t allow Vogue into her home during her popular 73 Questions series, but she has given fans a glimpse of what the inside of her luxurious notebook looks like.

For example, she wrote a sweet Instragam caption ahead of Christmas 2016, enthusiastically saying how much she loves her home with its grand curved staircase and ceilings that fit a seemingly huge Christmas tree.

“I always wanted the big tree…and the spiral staircase I never thought I would have one of my own at 20…I am so thankful and thankful for everything I have because none of it was given, none of it started like this…” she explained.

It’s clear that all of these stars take pride in their homes, even if it takes a move and a renovation…or three.