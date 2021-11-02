INSIDE THE MANEUVER / Those 40 billion taken from growth that are not mentioned

This week, the budget law should begin its parliamentary process from the Senate, which must be completed by the end of the year. It is likely that there will be discussions between the parties, in particular regarding the reduction in taxes for which 8 billion have been allocated.

For Gustavo Piga, Professor of Political Economy at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, however, there is a point of this maneuver, which Premier Draghi defined as expansive, which is going unnoticed and which should instead be the subject of debate: “In just one year, in fact, from 2021 to 2022, we pass from a deficit / GDP of 9.4% to one of 5.6%. A reduction due for about half to the choice of the government to give up resources that the country would desperately need to make our growth from anemic to sustained. There is no mention of this and it is a shame because they are choices that qualify this executive ».

New Covid Decree: all dates / Green Pass until summer, state of emergency in March

Professor, you just talked about anemic growth: 2021 could, however, close with a jump in GDP of over 6%!

And despite this, we would remain the country of the OECD area with the worst performance in terms of GDP recovery compared to the pre-Covid period. Additional growth was needed to recover the blow our economy has suffered.

SPY FINANZA / The “end-of-year barrels” that Weidmann can give to Italy

He also said that about half of the deficit / GDP reduction between this year and next is due to a government renunciation. Isn’t GDP growth enough to explain the improvement in public finances?

Between 2021 and 2022, the deficit is seen to drop from 167 to 80 billion euros. At the same time, the structural net debt, which does not take into account the effects of the economic cycle, is reduced from 7.6% to 5.4% of GDP: a cut of around 40 billion. All this means that of the 87 billion less deficit, 47 are due to the recovery of the economy and 40 to a choice by the government to allocate resources to reduce debt rather than support the economy.

TAXES, FEE 100, DRC / Who has an advantage (and who is not) in the battle over the maneuver

Where do these 40 billion euros come from?

On the one hand, from higher revenues, on the other, from lower expenses. On the first front, given that the crisis due to Covid was involved, and given that the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels next year, we can try to compare the state of public finance between 2019 and 2022. Thus we discover that the total tax revenue was equal to 506 billion euros in 2019 and is expected, also considering the reduction of 8 billion inserted in the budget law, to 530 billion in 2022. We therefore have about 25 billion in higher revenues, but not due to an improvement in the economic cycle.

So how can this extra figure be explained?

Probably this additional revenue with the same tax burden (given that between 2019 and 2022 will remain substantially unchanged) demonstrates that tools such as electronic invoicing, cashback and eco-bonus can bring some activities out of the underground. What matters for the purposes of our analysis, however, is the fact that these 25 billion euros, deriving from a healthy fight against the underground, were allocated by the government to reduce debt at a time when the country needed more boost to growth.

So we have explained where 25 of the 40 billion less indebtedness come from. The other 15?

Looking at the expenditure side, between 2021 and 2022 there is a reduction in the item “other capital transfers” from 31 to 7 billion euros, which is basically explained by the elimination of refreshments to activities due to the restrictions caused from Covid. In part, those 24 billion are used for other expenses, including hiring and salaries of the public sector, but it can be said that at least 15, instead of being used for economic growth, have been directed to reducing debt.

What should have been done then with the 40 billion or so that the government has chosen to allocate to reduce the deficit?

They were used for public investments, also because if their multiplier is equal to 1 there would have been 40 billion more GDP, equivalent to about 2% growth.

Why, in your opinion, has the government made the choice to use resources to reduce the deficit rather than support growth?

The reason is that among the conditionalities of the Italian recovery plan there is one of a very important political nature: the return of public accounts to the parameters set by the Stability Pact. In fact, Italy must bring the deficit / GDP from 9.4% in 2021 to 5.6% in 2022 and to 3.3% in 2024 because Europe has asked it to do so. Brussels, therefore, gives with one hand and takes away with the other. After a crisis as dramatic as that caused by Covid, the EU had a new opportunity to bring all member countries together around the same flag. In part, he caught it with the Recovery Fund, but the problem remains of a fiscal policy that is very different from the American one and that does not fully respond to the needs of our continent. Being able to perceive Europe as an engine of development, protection, recovery, attention to those who suffer most is practically impossible.

What do you think of the proposal of the economists of the Mes to bring the debt / GDP ratio from 60% to 100%?

In some ways I am glad that we are beginning to recognize that sadomasochism can have a limit. The real problem is that for a country like ours that has a 160% debt / GDP to speak of a 100% return at a time when you are emerging from a very serious crisis is absolutely impossible. It would be like telling a seriously ill person who has just undergone a delicate operation that instead of getting up and walking home he has to get up and walk to the exit of the hospital: it remains an arduous task. The ESM proposal may also work in a phase of economic expansion, but it does not solve the problem of the European treaties relating to the lack of tools to deal with moments of crisis.

Could a structural recovery fund make up for this lack, as someone has already proposed?

It could also be an interesting proposal, as long as it is something different from the current Recovery Fund which, as mentioned, contains conditions that require deficit reduction rather than leaving fiscal space for public investments that stimulate growth.

(Lorenzo Torrisi)

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED