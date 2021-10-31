INSIDE THE PALACE / The lights of the G20 hide Draghi’s worries

The spotlight is on Mario Draghi who in perfect English (with a slight Italian inflection according to the usual perfidious Albionics) opens the G20, announces that “we are building a new development model” and warns: “Multilateralism is the only answer” . Xi Jinping who has not moved from Beijing, connected remotely, has rejected any allegation on the human (and military) origin of Covid asking for collaboration and also invoking multilateralism in the Chinese version. Prince Charles has arrived as we know sensitive to ecological issues, while Boris Johnson enchanted by the Colosseum like the first ladies, assures that Queen Elizabeth is well and adds to the praises of Joe Biden to Italy because he did “a great job “In the fight against the pandemic. Draghi has also garnered support for one of his European warhorses, that is, the common defense against which the US had always been cold if not openly hostile. There is an agreement on the global minimum tax, but on the most important dossier, the one concerning the climate, the commitments remain generic, please refer to the Glasgow conference which begins today, from which however no sensational changes are to be expected.

Seen from a home perspective, it is possible to say that Draghi’s image has been strengthened since the G20. A point in his favor, but also for a country that is recovering with an energy on which not many were willing to bet. Gross product continues to rise beyond expectations, 6.1% is acquired, a growth of 6.5% seems quite certain and according to some it is moving towards 7% (it was the headline of the Sole 24 Ore yesterday on the front page). Italy runs more than the European average, far more than Germany, it is in the leading positions.

But behind the international spotlight, worrying national shadows can be glimpsed. The first is inflation driven by scarcity of raw materials and supply-side bottlenecks. Even if prices are growing less than elsewhere (2.9% while in Germany they are already over 4%) and Christine Lagarde insists that it is a momentary flare up so the ECB will not close the monetary taps, they register first spread tensions. The differential between the Italian ten-year bonds and the German ones goes back to 130 points, the highest since July 2020, the yield of the Italian BTP exceeds 1.2%. It is too early to be alarmed, in any case the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco took the calculator.

The darkest shadows concern the Budget Law and the NRP. Let’s start with fiscal policy. The launch of the maneuver for next year, which, among all things, should reach 30 billion euros, did not clarify some fundamental chapters. The first concerns taxes. There is a reduction of 12 billion euros, but 8 billion remain destined to reduce taxes on labor. It has not been indicated how they will be distributed or how the very first phase of a reform will be calibrated which, according to the intentions and announcements of the Government, must be structural and comprehensive. The experts of the commission launched by the government have long since delivered their conclusions, however taxes are a purely political game. And on this level there is no agreement.

The same can be said on pensions. Draghi gave clear answers to the unions on one side and to the Lega on the other: there is no alternative to the contribution system, we are back on the path traced by Elsa Fornero. But it is done gradually. For next year Quota 100 becomes Quota 102, and then what? The head of the government does not agree to move to 103, then to 104 and so on, he wants the mixed regime to end by 2023. This puts him on a collision course with the unions as well as with Matteo Salvini.

Cgil, Cisl, Uil yesterday decided to start a mobilization process with assemblies on workplaces, regional initiatives and events, “to support the proposals and platforms presented to the Government in recent months and in the meeting of 26 October at the Presidency of the Council and to change this the measures provided for in the stability law “.

The League applauded the launch of the Budget Law, but because the underlying misunderstanding remains about what will happen in 2023. Work has also begun on the reform of the labor market, the extension of the layoffs has been refinanced, however there is no these are the resources for that broader reform that Minister Orlando would like.

The competition chapter is all to be written, while the dissatisfaction of street vendors and lifeguards (or rather of the owners of the establishments) is boiling, reluctant not only to question those they consider acquired rights, but also to whiten the black market. It should be talked about this week. We’ll see.

Very delicate, perhaps even more so, is the state of the art for making the PNRR. In many quarters there are complaints of hitches and delays (the last to report this was the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala). A handful of experts sent from Brussels arrived in Rome to take stock together with the officials of the ministries. The government has yet to hit 43 of the objectives envisaged and are not trifles (think of the reform of the civil process). The entire Gothic scaffolding made up of commissions and control booths seems to have stalled as the specter of structural funds two-thirds left in the drawer appears.

