Inside the sea and in a bikini, Karol G demonstrates her spectacular beauty

Photo of James James1 hour ago
After his successful passage through the Coachella Festival 2022, Carol G shared a series of photos of what was part of the backstage of the official video of his new song called “Provence”. Yesterday, the blue-haired Colombian made thousands of people vibrate again, who sang all her songs at the foot of the stage. Without a doubt, her presentation was one of the most important in this international music festival.

Carol G He is going through one of his most important moments in his musical career. She made history a few days ago when she was crowned the top winner of the night of the Latin American Music Awards with 6 statuettes respectively. However, and to the sadness of her fans, she was not present at the gala since she appeared at the aforementioned Music Festival.

