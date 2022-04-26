Inside the sea and in a bikini, Karol G demonstrates her spectacular beauty

After his successful passage through the Coachella Festival 2022, Carol G shared a series of photos of what was part of the backstage of the official video of his new song called “Provence”. Yesterday, the blue-haired Colombian made thousands of people vibrate again, who sang all her songs at the foot of the stage. Without a doubt, her presentation was one of the most important in this international music festival.

Carol G He is going through one of his most important moments in his musical career. She made history a few days ago when she was crowned the top winner of the night of the Latin American Music Awards with 6 statuettes respectively. However, and to the sadness of her fans, she was not present at the gala since she appeared at the aforementioned Music Festival.

The Colombian singer has shown with her great talent that she is one of the most representative women of the current genre. Today her songs are one of the most listened to and this success is transformed into prizes and participations in the most convening festivals of this 2022.

However this time Carol G It is a trend on the network and in various entertainment news portals for sharing a series of photos on your profile of your official account of Instagram. In them, she was seen wearing a black bikini in the sea that enhanced her beautiful figure. Without a doubt, her great beauty caught the eyes of her fans from everywhere. These photographs belong to the official video of his new song “Provence” which was released last week by the singer born in Medellin. Along with these images you can read the following: