Inside the TV: on NOW the miniseries “Murder in Easttown” with Kate Winslet, detective scratched by life in search of justice

On the “Broadchurch” path. It looks like a “Broadchurch” in the American version “Murder in Easttown” (“Sea of ​​Easttown”), the new HBO series which landed at the beginning of June 2021 on Sky Atlantic and on the NOW platform. The acclaimed British series “Broadchurch” (2013-17) conceived by Chris Chibnall, starring David Tennant and Olivia Colman, told of a Dorset town who got dizzy with suspicion after the death of a preteen; a seemingly sympathetic town, inhabited by simple people, which in the course of the investigations revealed a disturbing double bottom. “Murder in Easttown” instead tells us about the stars and stripes suburbs that have lost their enamel and social cohesion, that have lost the idea of ​​the future. Detective Mare Sheehan explores the lives of the community mired between silences and unsolved. Taking on the role of Mare is Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, who returns in a television role ten years after “Mildred Pierce” (2011), after so much successful cinema. The British actress always enchants with her incisiveness, in portraying a livid character bent over by adversity who refuses to surrender to defeat.

Easttown. Delaware County, Pennsylvania is home to Easttown, a provincial town where Detective Mare Sheehan (Winslet) lives. The woman is obsessed with the disappearance of the daughter of a longtime friend and in the course of the investigation must also shed light on the death of another teenager, Erin (Cailee Spaeny). Mare also struggles to manage her own derailed family, after a failed marriage and the death of her eldest son …

Pros & Cons. The 7 episodes of “Murder in Easttown” are written by Brad Ingelsby, writer known for the script of the film “Return to Win” (2020) by Gavin O’Connor. The miniseries is a dark tale of human drift in the American periphery, which seems to be in check of troubles and dispersions. The world in which detective Mare moves is in some ways much more distant, more disturbing, than the one outlined in “Broadchurch”. In “Murder in Easttown”, hope appears to have almost completely faded, and the anthropological scenario moves forward without jolts, burdened by suffocating sufferings. Mare is a solitary executioner, who insists on wanting to find the right place, to put the value of justice back on track; to hinder her is as much the community itself as her own inner Moloch, noisy feelings of guilt for an inclement life that has stolen even a young child from her. If the setting is not a little dark and painful, the narrative travels instead quickly, corroborated by adequate narrative junctions, at least judging by the first episodes. To impress the miniseries magnetism is the Winslet who holds the story with skill and interpretative refinement, staging an imperfect, rough and angular heroine, who nevertheless arouses sympathy and attraction. We indicate the vision to a single adult audience for the topics in the field.

(Sergio Perugini)