Sports
inside Zanoli and Petagna, Allegri lacks only Bonucci
Short
06-01-2022 09:10
The probable formations of Juventus-Napoli according to Il Mattino
Latest football – Today’s edition of the Morning publishes the probable line-ups of Juventus-Napoli, scheduled at 20.45 at the Allianz Arena in Turin
Juventus-Napoli the probable formations
- Juventus (4-3-3): 1 Szczesny; 11 Cuadrado, 24 Rugani, 4 de Ligt, 12 Alex Sandro; 14 McKennie, 30 Bentancur, 27 Locatelli; 20 Bernardeschi, 9 Morata, 10 Dybala.
- On the bench: 36 Perin 2 De Sciglio, 19 Bonucci 25 Rabiot, 18 Kean 22 Church 44 Kulusevski. Coach: Allegri.
- Unavailable: Danilo, Chiellini, Pinsoglio, Arthur, Pellegrini.
- Naples (4-2-3-1): 25 Ospina; 59 Zanoli, 22 Di Lorenzo, 5 Juan Jesus, 3 Ghoulam; 7 Elmas, 4 Demme; 21 Politano, 14 Mertens, 24 Insigne; 39 Petagna.
- On the bench: 12 Marfella, 16 Idasiak, 74 Costanzo, 27 Spedalieri, 82 Vergara. Herds Spalletti.
- Unavailable: Koulibaly, Osimhen, Anguissa, Lozano, Ounas, Malcuit, Fabian, Meret, Mario Rui, Zielinski, Lobotka
