Inside Zoë Kravitz, Will Smith and Jaden Smith’s Drama After the Infamous Oscars Slap

Zoë Kravitz made a splash after the 2022 Oscars, and it had nothing to do with her role in the batman. The actor criticized Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the prestigious award ceremony. Now, the old comments Kravitz made about the king richard the star’s son, Jaden Smith, have resurfaced. This is what happened and what fans are saying about it.

On March 28, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife. He made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, and the red table talk host has been open about having alopecia. After returning to his seat in the audience, the suicide squad The actor yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Zoë Kravitz, who attended the award ceremony and has been busy promoting her film. the batmantook to social media to share his take on the incident.

On March 29, Kravitz posted a photo on Instagram of her Oscars outfit, a pale pink strapless dress. She captioned the image: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show where we’re apparently attacking people on stage now.”

She then shared another Instagram post showing off her look for the after party, a white high neck dress with a large cutout in the back. Kravitz captioned the photo: “And here’s a photo of my dress at the after-awards party where we’re apparently yelling profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

After Zoë Kravitz made comments about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, fans were quick to dig up old comments. bat Man star made on the king richard the star’s son, Jaden Smith.

All three actors appeared in the 2013 film. After Earth. Kravitz was 23 at the time, while Jaden Smith was 14. In a June 2013 interview with V magazine, Kravitz said (per Daily Mail), “There were times when I was dating Jaden and thinking, I can’t He thinks you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I’m telling you.”

She added: “He has so much personality and so much style, he’s so much cooler than me. And he’s so handsome, he was always like, when you’re older, you know, we’ll go out… No, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.”

Fans are freaking out because Zoë Kravitz called out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. She is also being called out for her comments about underage Jaden Smith. Many fans mention Kravtiz’s friendship with fashion designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people.

In the comments section of her Instagram post about her pink Oscars dress, one fan wrote, “babe you’re friends with alexander wang who are you to talk about assault?” to which another fan replied, ” Didn’t she flirt with jaden too when she was FOURTEEN. She’s coming for the next Willow of the whole Smith family 😭”

And in Twitterone person wrote, “Zoe Kravitz is mad at Will Smith for telling her to stay away from her son, that’s why she said all of that.”

How to get help: In the US, call RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member of a sexual assault service provider in your area.

