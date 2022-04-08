Insider assures that this popular PlayStation franchise is dead and will not return

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation has been in the world of video games for nearly 30 years and on its way through this industry Sony has created a lot of franchises. Several of them remain in force, while a lot more seem to have completed their cycle and are now forgotten. The latter is a fate any series can fall into, and according to an insider, a much-loved franchise that was born on PlayStation could find itself there.

We refer to kill zonea franchise that was created by Guerrilla Games and that was born in 2004 on the PlayStation 2. It is an emblematic series of first-person shooters that Sony financed to try to have an answer to HaloXbox’s flagship franchise that was enjoying massive success at the turn of the century.

According to Oops Leaksinsider that has gained popularity in recent months, Sony Interactive Entertainment is not interested in developing a new installment of kill zone. Although he did not give many details about it, the insider went as far as to ensure that kill zone she’s dead”.

kill zone It’s dead. — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) April 7, 2022

On his Twitter account, the Insider also assured that this does not mean that Guerrilla Games is going to move away from first-person shooters. In fact, he points out that the study he created kill zone is working on a multiplayer shooter that will have a competitive focus. The above would make sense if we take into account that Sony is interested in releasing games as a service.

If it is not the return of kill zone, what the heck is it? As explained by Oops Leaks, some sources have told him that Guerrilla Games’ multiplayer project will be in-universe SOCOM. Others say that it could take place in the world of Horizon.

Will we ever see again kill zone back?

Now, we must make something very clear: that this insider says that we will never see kill zone back does not mean that reality will be like this.

First of all, keep in mind that, for the time being, Oops Leaks has not proven to be an infallible source. To this we must add that, although it is true that Sony has no plans for a new kill zoneThe reality is that this can change at any time. After all, we’ve seen Sony bring back shows we never expected to see back.

And you, do you think that at some point we will see a new kill zone? Tell us in the comments.

