insider unveils the Harry Potter game launch window

Will the new Harry Potter game arrive in 2023? WB Games has confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 without providing a precise date but the insider AccountNGT seems to know more about it …

The leaker who unveiled the existence of Star Wars Eclipse he also seems to be well informed about Hogwarts Legacy and from his Twitter profile he makes it known that development is progressing well and that the game is expected according to his information for Q3 2022, or in the quarter that covers the months of July, August and September.

Hogwarts Legacy could therefore be the WB Games summer blockbuster, with a release scheduled in the hottest months of the year or at the latest in September, so as to avoid the competition of the games coming out in October and November for the Christmas season.

At the moment we don’t really know anything else about Hogwarts Legacy, Warner has put the game on the list of “WB Games titles to watch in 2022“in fact confirming that the launch is scheduled for this year, the hope is to attend a presentation in the spring months or at the end of winter, so as to be able to prepare the ground for the launch and kick off the marketing campaign of one of the most anticipated video games of recent times.