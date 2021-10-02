Insieme Per Forza film tonight on TV: cast, plot, curiosity, streaming

THETogether For Strength is the film tonight on TV on Saturday 2 October 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Insieme Per Forza film tonight on tv: cast and profile

ORIGINAL TITLE: Blended

OUT ON: 2 July 2014

GENRE: comedy

YEAR: 2014

DIRECTOR: Frank Coraci

CAST: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Terry Crews, Joel McHale, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kevin Nealon, Bella Thorne

DURATION: 117 minutes

Insieme Per Forza film tonight on tv: plot

Jim (Adam Sandler) and Lauren (Drew Barrymore), two single parents: she divorced with two children who miss a father figure very much, he a widower with two daughters raised as tomboys. Both are eager for new and overwhelming passions and meet each other online. They decide to meet during a blind date but the outcome is disastrous. Jim and Lauren decide to never see each other again. But without knowing it, they both organize a week’s vacation with their respective children in the same location: a safari in South Africa. The two casually meet again against the backdrop of an enchanting resort and find themselves having to share the same suite. During their vacation days, the two discover that they like each other. Upon returning home, Jim fears he can’t bear the weight of the new relationship and turns away from the woman. But then he will discover that he cannot be without her because he is madly in love with her.

Insieme Per Forza film tonight on TV: curiosity

This is the third film in which Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have worked together as protagonists after Sooner or Later Me the Married (1998) and 50 First Dates (2004).

Jim says he runs a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Ridgefield, a town where I’m getting married sooner or later.

It is also the third film in which both Adam Sandler and Shaquille O’Neal have starred after Jack and Jill (2011) and Grown Ups 2 (2013).

Kevin Nealon’s character speaks in metaphors, just like the one in Unpredictable Kind (1996).

The dance that Drew Barrymore does during the credits is the same as her character does in Never Been Kissed (1999).

Drew Barrymore sings Somewhere Over the Rainbow to Adam Sandler’s daughters to put them to sleep. This is the soundtrack at the end of their movie 50 First Dates.

Together For Strength streaming

Insieme Per Forza streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Together For Strength film tonight on tv: trailer

