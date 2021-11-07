Insigne and Napoli, the great frost

The tug-of-war between Insigne and Napoli continues, the words of De Laurentiis push away the blue captain: a turning point for the future

After the forced rest against Salerno And Legia Warsaw, Lorenzo Insigne he warms up his engines and is ready to return to the field. The captain of the Naples he wants to lead his men to the onslaught of Verona, to continue the ride to the top of the standings. But its future continues to hold sway.

Yesterday’s statements by De Laurentiis on the renewal of Insigne certainly did not help to brighten the atmosphere, on the contrary. The situation, at the moment, appears to have stopped at that of the last period, with a consistent distance between the parties and an agreement that, in this way, is increasingly distant. Napoli continues to propose a downward renewal, ‘balancing’ the current engagement only with bonuses. Proposal for the moment not accepted by the player and new meeting with his agent, Pisacane, which according to the ‘Corriere dello Sport’ is not scheduled for the moment.

Gelo Insigne-De Laurentiis, Inter is lurking

A stalemate that could lead to a definitive break. The expiry of the contract is approaching and at this point who is making an increasingly concrete thought on the number 10 of the national team is theInter, which had already been strongly reported on him in recent months. Marotta, it is known, is always attentive to free-transfer shots and in this case it would be a really super deal.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri would be ready to fulfill Insigne’s financial requests. Launching the assault in a decisive manner after the conclusion of the winter transfer market, when the player would be free to sign with another team.