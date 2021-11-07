Sports

Insigne and Napoli, the great frost

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

The tug-of-war between Insigne and Napoli continues, the words of De Laurentiis push away the blue captain: a turning point for the future

After the forced rest against Salerno And Legia Warsaw, Lorenzo Insigne he warms up his engines and is ready to return to the field. The captain of the Naples he wants to lead his men to the onslaught of Verona, to continue the ride to the top of the standings. But its future continues to hold sway.

Lorenzo Insigne © LaPresse

Yesterday’s statements by De Laurentiis on the renewal of Insigne certainly did not help to brighten the atmosphere, on the contrary. The situation, at the moment, appears to have stopped at that of the last period, with a consistent distance between the parties and an agreement that, in this way, is increasingly distant. Napoli continues to propose a downward renewal, ‘balancing’ the current engagement only with bonuses. Proposal for the moment not accepted by the player and new meeting with his agent, Pisacane, which according to the ‘Corriere dello Sport’ is not scheduled for the moment.

Gelo Insigne-De Laurentiis, Inter is lurking

Marotta
Beppe Marotta © LaPresse

A stalemate that could lead to a definitive break. The expiry of the contract is approaching and at this point who is making an increasingly concrete thought on the number 10 of the national team is theInter, which had already been strongly reported on him in recent months. Marotta, it is known, is always attentive to free-transfer shots and in this case it would be a really super deal.

READ ALSO >>> Inter market, Marotta blitz: takes him away from Milan

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri would be ready to fulfill Insigne’s financial requests. Launching the assault in a decisive manner after the conclusion of the winter transfer market, when the player would be free to sign with another team.

List Price:

€ 36.90

New From:

€ 36.90 In Stock

buy now

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

F1 Mexico, Bottas pole, then Hamilton and Verstappen. Ferrari: Sainz 6th, Leclerc 8th

15 hours ago

Rhythmic gymnastics world cup, Italy gold for hoops and clubs, silver in the five balls – Corriere.it

6 days ago

De Calò: "Ibrahimovic is Milan’s best card, he was the protagonist in Rome" – Milan News

6 days ago

Marko: “In Mexico the turbo benefits us, we aim for a double” – F1 Team – Formula 1

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button