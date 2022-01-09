Insigne and Napoli, the sad page

Without wishing to slip into belly rhetoric, yesterday was a sad day for Italian football and for Naples , because the farewell of Insigne – now official – comes solemnly announced with a video which removes that thin and yet invisible patina of illusion from those who hoped that, perhaps, something could still happen. Ten years, in the existence of a player and also of the people, represent an infinite space and Insigne filled it in his own way, with that talent that was recognized by the granting of the “10” of the national team, with his 114-goal genius , with that catalog of “tiraggiro” from pure emotion, and even with its human frailties.

In the moment of a farewell that brings down the curtain on a cycle and even an era for Naples it is not recommended to moralize, to recline in clichés and in the most personal interpretations, because everyone on this world would have their own; nor can we take refuge in improbable comparisons – Totti and Maldini over anyone else – because they are members of a genre in their own unique way and in any case belonged to a different football .

If anything, of these five months that still remain to enjoy a street urchin in all his swagger, other things can be invoked and above all the need to prevent rags from flying, in a story that has no dark sides, unless you want to pretend to lie to yourself: Insigne and Napoli, which would later be ADL, were already three years away, they were no longer made for each other; and the road to Canada was then opened wide by theabsence of reasonable or inviting offers from top-tier clubs but also from the desire of that nice “brat” to avoid the danger, one day, of having to arrive in the “Maradona” as an adversary. The rest is crap that gets lost in a slice of melancholy for those who love football, in the awareness that a dense and yet unfinished chapter is closing.

Ps: on the sidelines, but not exactly on the side of all this, small considerations: Insigne’s contract with Toronto is four years, as we have been underlining for a while, from 7 November more or less, since (and it is not vanity), the Corriere dello Sport-Stadio found the Canadian club as the greatest pretender of the Veronica in Neapolitan sauce. That wasn’t fake news, obviously. And, on a communicative level, the management of this affair – while understanding the reasonable expectations of those who have invested tens and tens of millions of euros like Toronto – would have deserved a more appropriate timing. It would have been enough to wait for May, what are four more months ?, before introducing Insigne to the new universe, granting a dutiful respect to the old one. Sad, painful y final.