Insigne and Osimhen out in Legia Warsaw Naples, here is the press release from Napoli! Fabian also hurts: the details

Latest football Naples – There is no good news from the Konami Training Center in Castel Volturno regarding the SSC Napoli, because in the away match of the Europa League there will be important absences.

Insigne, Fabian and Osimhen skip Legia Warsaw Naples

In fact, they won’t be of the match too Fabian Ruiz, Insigne Besides Osimhen, which then jump Legia Warsaw Naples from UEFA Europa League.

This is the press release from SSC Napoli:

Morning session for Napoli at SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri are preparing the match against Legia Warsaw scheduled for tomorrow in Poland for the fourth day of the Europa League (6.45 pm). The team started the session with an activation phase in the gym. Then match on the field 3. Osimhen and Malcuit did custom work in the gym. Fabian customized in the field for a slight fatigue in the left adductor. Insigne did custom work to complete the recovery schedule following Saturday’s fatigue. Fabian and Insigne will not leave for Warsaw. Swimming pool for Manolas.