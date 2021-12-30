“Insigne at Toronto? The train only goes once, I was in a different situation from yours …”

Sebastian Giovinco, in an interview with Sky Sport, commented on the possible passage of Insigne to the Toronto:

Latest football Naples

“AND’ a beautiful city, you live very well. We decided to stay here with my family. As for Lorenzo, the situation is different from mine. I was on the sidelines of Juve, he is captain of Napoli. My proposal had arrived, and there was a lot of money. It was said of a monstrous figure, but once it arrived it was not that. Because here in America there are a lot of taxes. The figure is not net. Beyond that, it is an experience I would do again. His offer? It depends on what it will be like. I repeat, when I chose it, only later did I know that the figure would be different. The train only passes once. But I absolutely do not want to say that he has to leave Naples. I repeat: the situations are different, I didn’t play at Juve, he is captain of Napoli. It’s a different situation. The only advice I can give is that you live very well here, beyond the money. Which are still important, it is useless to hide it “.