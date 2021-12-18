“Insigne could not leave for Milan. Manolas? Behavior not of the best”

Naples football – Manuel Spoken spoke live to our microphones during ‘Calcio Napoli 24 Live’ broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest transfer market for Napoli. Here is what CN24 highlighted:

“Insigne deserves to renew but the situation is not simple. In my opinion the parties are quite far away at the moment, there are no margins that suggest an Insigne who can remain except for twists that I do not see on the horizon. Lorenzo may not leave for Milan because he played on pain and also has a couple of ailments. Napoli can and must achieve a result because they lost the two direct clashes with Inter and Atalanta. Mario Rui’s conditions are to be verified, also to understand how Lobotka is doing . Anguissa on the other hand is recovered. Manolas? Behavior was not the best, it seemed to me the escape from Alcatraz. It was understood that he had pulled out, it is not the behavior of a great professional “