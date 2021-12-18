Sports

“Insigne could not leave for Milan. Manolas? Behavior not of the best”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Sportitalia, Spoken on CN24: Insigne may not leave for Milan. Manolas? Behavior not of the best

Naples football – Manuel Spoken spoke live to our microphones during ‘Calcio Napoli 24 Live’ broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest transfer market for Napoli. Here is what CN24 highlighted:

“Insigne deserves to renew but the situation is not simple. In my opinion the parties are quite far away at the moment, there are no margins that suggest an Insigne who can remain except for twists that I do not see on the horizon. Lorenzo may not leave for Milan because he played on pain and also has a couple of ailments. Napoli can and must achieve a result because they lost the two direct clashes with Inter and Atalanta. Mario Rui’s conditions are to be verified, also to understand how Lobotka is doing . Anguissa on the other hand is recovered. Manolas? Behavior was not the best, it seemed to me the escape from Alcatraz. It was understood that he had pulled out, it is not the behavior of a great professional “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Goal at 95 ‘, but 3’ of recovery agreed: Vicenza falls with Benevento. But it doesn’t fit: the note

2 weeks ago

tough attack by Commisso on Juventus

2 weeks ago

“We are a flooded car, with all the m … underneath that cannot be said” – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Leicester have only won four of their 15 away games in UEFA competition

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button