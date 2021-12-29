Insigne-De Laurentiis case, puts him out of the pink! Goodbye Italy

Latest on the Lorenzo Insigne case and the transfer to Toronto already in January, De Laurentiis is ready to put him out of the squad and in the stands until the end of the contract in June. Resounding news arrives on the tensions between Insigne and De Laurentiis in Naples.

Naples: tension between Insigne and De Laurentiis, the president puts him in the stands

De Laurentiis ready to put Insigne out of the squad and in the stands until the end of the contract as happened with Milik, tensions between the parties and updates from Tuttosport arrive:

Between Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli the war of nerves broke out. The agent of the football player, Vincenzo Pisacane, acted as intermediary for an agreement found at the end of November between the Magnifico and the Toronto, Major League Soccer team that finished in penultimate place (13th) in the Eastern Conference standings. A verbal agreement that provides for a 4 and a half year contract and which would bring the sum of 11.5 million euros per season into Insigne’s pockets. The total amount would reach 51.75 million euros, plus bonuses and benefits (travel by plane, car and home in Toronto), but it could even increase if Toronto catches the striker as early as January. Not a negligible hypothesis, because the tension between Insigne and president De Laurentiis could grow day after day, with developments very similar to those that were applied in the case of Milik: Insigne sent to the stands by De Laurentiis, with the risk of losing even the double confrontation with Portugal for the national team’s access to the World Cup in Qatar.

But why did Insigne’s entourage decide to leak this information before December 31st, that is the last date indicated by the agent Pisacane, beyond which no other move by Napoli would be expected and the player would have looked for other teams? Probably to see if there will be a reaction from the blue management. Specifically, if the patron De Laurentiis will improve the offer submitted to Insigne (3.2 million per season for 4 years) and bring it up to the current 4.3 million per year: only in this case Insigne would leave the Canadian track to end his career in the blue jersey. But Insigne’s farewell is still to be written. He wants to verify for himself the goodness of the Canadian offer, he wants to read the contract, line by line. And he will do so on January 3, when the Toronto representatives arrive in Naples. The head of the delegation will be the agent Andrea D’Amico in the role of mediator of the rich operation that will be illustrated to Insigne probably by the president of Toronto himself, Bill Manning, and by his technical manager Danny Califf. The presence of President Manning at the meeting at the beginning of the year would also have another explanation. Toronto would like the Magnifico already in January (the regular season of the MLS will start on Saturday 26 February and will end on Sunday 9 October) and will have to negotiate with De Laurentiis on the sale price. The distances at the moment seem to be abysmal (a maximum of 10 million would be willing to pay Manning, 20 could ask Napoli).