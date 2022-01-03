Insigne ever closer to Toronto: the Napoli captain called Spalletti and Mancini

Lorenzo Insigne he has never been so far from Napoli and close to Toronto. During the week, the Italian captain is expected to sign the contract that will tie him to the Canadian MLS franchise from July. A choice practically made, except for sensational twists. Before the transfer, however, there will be the second round with Napoli to be honored and also for this, he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport, Insigne would have called in these days Luciano Spalletti, to reiterate that despite an already decided future he will give his best to bring the Campania team to the Champions League.

Trust and the other call. Spalletti, who in his career had to manage two other “outgoing” captains such as Tottti at Roma and Icardi at Inter, would have guaranteed him confidence and employment on the pitch. Count on him, in short. The Tuscan technician would not have been the only one called by Insigne: the rosea always talks about an interview with Roberto Mancini. In fact, the attacker wants to defend his place in the blue group, in view of Qatar 2022. The coach would have reiterated his esteem and his importance for the dynamics of the national team, provided he clearly has continuity of performance. A variable to be verified, in light of both the space that Insigne will find between now and the end of the season, and the objective marginality of the Major League with respect to European football.