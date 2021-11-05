Insigne, Fabian and Osimhen conditions, the statement

The latest news on the conditions of the injured Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Osimhen of SSC Napoli in view of Napoli-Hellas Verona Serie A. The press release from Napoli football with the report from Castel Volturno.

SSC Napoli: Insigne, Fabian and Osimhen conditions, the press release

This is the press release of Naples on the conditions of Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Osimhen:

After the success in Poland, Napoli resumed training at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center this morning. The Azzurri are preparing the match against Verona scheduled at the Maradona Stadium on Sunday at 6 pm for the 12th matchday of Serie A. The team split into two groups. Those who played against the legia from the start did unloading work in the gym. The other men in the squad were engaged in an initial phase of dry activation and subsequently on an agility circuit. Followed by a tactical session, a small game on a small pitch and closing with exercises on inactive balls. Osimhen, Fabian and Insigne did the entire training as a group. Manolas customized in the field. Malcuit did custom in the gym.

