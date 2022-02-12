Insigne: ‘Fans? In Naples they never fully understood me. Ancelotti? Different ideas, I owe a lot to Gattuso. And Inter … ‘| First page

Lorenzo Insigne it’s said. The Napoli captain spoke in a long interview with magazineundici.com, from the beginnings to his city, from the fans to the coaches: “My first ball was a Super Santos, orange, light, not very light like the Super Tele which was impossible to control: it followed the wind. I played in the street, we put bricks as doors, we knew when we started and we didn’t know when we finished. There was a kind of pitch where you can play two against two, three against three, a cage, I had fun like that “.

INTER AND TURIN – “The greatest was the height. My football school was affiliated with Turin, they made me sign a paper that at 14-15 I would go to them for an audition. I left, I did two or three training sessions, I played a game and they told me: yes, good, but honestly we expected you to grow. They sent me home, and the same thing happened to Inter. The only one who believed in me was Peppe Santoro, in the youth sector of Napoli. ”

FANS AND NAPLES – “People have always expected a lot from me. I tried to reciprocate. I have had disagreements with the fans a few times and I’m sorry. A captain is a guarantor for people who love the team, I believe I have always ensured that Napoli He did not fail in his commitment on the pitch. As the fans say in the curve: beyond the result. Do you want to know what Napoli did not understand about me? I have a particular character. I know how to joke with everyone, but at the beginning I keep my distance . For some fans it is pride, it seems that I want to pull it. It’s just a defensive attitude. Someone has never understood me 100%. Those who really know me know how I am. “

ANTIPATHIES – “It may happen that you don’t pick on someone, but you don’t have to take the dislike to you on the pitch. The problem is whether the disliking is the coach. Whatever he says, you tend not to consider it and do it your own way” .

ZEMAN – “It was decisive, the first to believe in me. He and the sports director Pavone were the first to see something in a kid. He asked me to never go back beyond the midfield line. I didn’t defend. I was always fresh.”

MAZZARRI – “My first year in A. A passing year. Before I had Pandev and Cavani”.

BENITEZ – “He completed me. I always thought that for me football was just attacking.”

SARRI – “Football is joy with him. I have enjoyed so much in three years, we are left with the disappointment of not having won the Scudetto”.

ANCELOTTI – “He went back to Benítez’s methods. It’s not true that we didn’t take it. We had different ideas, yes. On matters of the field”.

GATTUSO – “I owe him a lot. After the years of Ancelotti so-so, he was good at making me retrace my steps and motivate me”.

SHOULDER – “A strong personality. He gave us back awareness in our strength”

WITHDRAW – “At age I don’t think so. When I realize I’m not physically well, I’ll give it up. Seeing Ibra at forty, I feel like I cried for Totti’s farewell. I know that when it’s my turn, I’ll be sick. I don’t want to think about it. I get anxious. He also comes to my wife thinking he has me at home every day. “