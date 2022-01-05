Insigne goes to Toronto: the Neapolitan captain of Napoli chooses the ‘little house in Canada’. And it is a defeat for everyone

“I’m leaving with the first one I meet”, which then to say “good evening” was the Toronto Fc, and only Toronto Fc, must have made a strange one too Insigne, probably. Yes, because the epilogue of the negotiation which led the captain of the Naples in Canada it is somewhat reminiscent of the well-known advertisement for Fiat a few years ago … But that was a gag.

That the two sides, Insigne and Napoli, argued for some time now it has been known as two lovers in crisis: the policy cost containment of Aurelio De Laurentiis on the one hand, Insigne’s ambitions on the other and most likely the belief mutual on both sides that a meeting point would eventually be found. And instead … And instead thegoodbye: sure, it could have been. But perhaps few would have expected a 30 years old absolutely intact physically, fresh from victory to the Europeans and still holder of the national team Mancini he would have chosen the far outskirts of the football world and actually ended up off the radar of football that matters.

Money. Yes, of course, enough to say the game is worth it candle. Figures that for a mere mortal are absolutely from dizziness, but that perhaps for those who are already used to more than a few million a year it does not change their lives so much as to push them to change their lives. “He chose one squad in which he would never meet the Naples as an opponent ”it was said: but even this does not seem like one motivation very convincing. It is very understandable to veto all the Italians: it is unthinkable for the Napoli captain to choose the Juve, of course, but also toInter who seems to have thought about it to Insigne. Put to find yourself then opponents in a possible fight scudetto, but also in a final of Cup Italy: impossible. But it is possible, however, that no one in Europe sniffed the opportunity of a free parameter worth 35 million per Transfermarkt and from undoubted quality? Moreover, given the figures we are talking about, at a decidedly affordable price for the Premier and affordable for the big names in La Liga or for teams like Bayern Monk or Psg?

Possible that a possible intersection in Champions or Europa League is such a strong deterrent? A strange ending, Toronto, but which is part of a story over ten years which has never been simple as well. Squabbles, long faces, disappointments and the relationship between the Naples and his captain. Even today, in the last interview given to Eleven Magazine, Insigne declared that he had not been fully understood by the square and he’s right: caught, sometimes, on the occasion of disappointments And defeats, whistled in front of some wrong penalty or dull performance. True. But then there are also the reasons of the square: a visceral square e humoral, which forgives everything but that trend to sulk that as well Gattuso he had reproached Insigne, not the anxiety from performance that often, and perhaps precisely why ultranapoletano, paralyzed the elf Neapolitan, and precisely on the most important occasions. In short: 10 years of “not being understood” are perhaps too many, and perhaps the signature a 48 hours from the match against Juve, whether you play or not, does not facilitate this storytelling.

Almost as if at times Insigne and Napoli, in 10 long years, were each a limit for the other. This of course net of what led plastically to the break up: the almost iconoclastic attitude of De Laurentiis who as president has always put “la business reason“In front of any romantic momentum and look sideways at anyone who took the road (in Naples too easy to take) of the elevation to symbol, from Lavezzi to Sarri; on the other hand, the legitimate ambition of a football player to want to be recognized as a engagement parameterized to its own value. or at least what it is believed to be. A push and pull, however, which brings one of the best Italian footballers to consciously end up out of business spotlights, and the captain of the team of his hometown, loved from an early age, to give up a role of icon, to the possibility of some victory and to close the career having played for only one team, but certainly with the feeling that even in the event of a triumph there would be no “Speravo de morì prima” waiting for him at the exit.