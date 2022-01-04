Insigne holder in Juve-Napoli: he wants to say hello by showing attachment

Latest on Juventus Naples and Lorenzo Insigne who will take the field as a starter from the first minute, full confidence of Spalletti and with the same captain who wants to greet the fans by showing attachment to the blue jersey. The latest from Il Mattino.

Insigne holder in Juve-Napoli

Insigne is keen to trust what he has promised to Napoli fans and to show his attachment to the blue jersey. At the Stadium there will be, and also thanks to the many absences between Covid and the African Cup, it will start from the first minute. Spalletti confirmed his full confidence in him, making him understand that as long as Napoli are the captain’s priority, he will be an integral part of the project. Since the resumption of training at Castel Volturno Insigne has showcased all his enthusiasm but now we have to move on to the facts.

