Sports

Insigne holder in Juve-Napoli: he wants to say hello by showing attachment

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee57 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Insigne Juve NapoliInsigne Juve Napoli

Latest on Juventus Napoli and Lorenzo Insigne who will take the field as a starter from the first minute, full confidence of Spalletti and with the same captain who wants to greet the fans

Latest on Juventus Naples and Lorenzo Insigne who will take the field as a starter from the first minute, full confidence of Spalletti and with the same captain who wants to greet the fans by showing attachment to the blue jersey. The latest from Il Mattino.

Insigne holder in Juve-Napoli

Insigne is keen to trust what he has promised to Napoli fans and to show his attachment to the blue jersey. At the Stadium there will be, and also thanks to the many absences between Covid and the African Cup, it will start from the first minute. Spalletti confirmed his full confidence in him, making him understand that as long as Napoli are the captain’s priority, he will be an integral part of the project. Since the resumption of training at Castel Volturno Insigne has showcased all his enthusiasm but now we have to move on to the facts.

All the news on the transfer market and on Napoli

Insigne Juve Napoli Spalletti
Insigne Juve Napoli

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee57 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sacchi: “Inter suffered from Shakhtar’s dribble. Dear Inzaghi, remember that … “

November 26, 2021

Nice game and courage, Fiorentina-Sassuolo spot against the resultatisti. Vlahovic overwhelming, then argues with Italian | First page

2 weeks ago

“The Italians who can go forward in Europe are Juventus and Atalanta, with a small chance for Napoli”

3 weeks ago

LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI: “Dybala wants to be there. Untrainable Juventus? For me, all teams are trainable”

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button