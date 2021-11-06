Sports

“Insigne? I don’t force anyone, he has to decide what he wants. Spalletti? One more man. On the African Cup …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 14 2 minutes read

On the sidelines of the “Race of the cure” dedicated to prevention, the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis answered the questions of the journalists present:

National? There is the problem of returns, of our expenses too, of accidents that happen. But at the time of the African Cup, even without some players, we have a team that has its own performance. Tomorrow you will not play (referring to Koulibaly present, ed), we have some spare parts, even Juan Jesus did well the other day, in a role that is not even his specific one. We have a technician who is good at transmitting the technique, but also the cazzimma and the sense of responsibility. In my opinion we are protected, if the audience is the 12th man, Spalletti is the 13th.

Insigne? We are serene, we discuss. In my life, in cinema as in football, I have never forced my hand. It means leaving the best decision for their life, profession and future to others. If Insigne wants to continue, we will welcome him with open arms, if he thinks that his journey in Naples is over we will come to terms with it, he first if he should decide and then we who should accept this decision. ”

if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]); }

bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()}); } banner = bannerok; var banner_url="https://net-storage.tcccdn.com"; var banner_path="/storage/tuttonapoli.net/banner/" function asyncLoad() { if (azione == 'read' && TCCCookieConsent) { var scripts = [ "https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1", ]; (function(array) { for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) { var elem = document.createElement('script'); elem.type="text/javascript"; elem.async = true; elem.src = array[i]; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s); } })(scripts); } setTCCCookieConsent(); } if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", asyncLoad, false); else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", asyncLoad); else window.onload = asyncLoad; function resizeStickyContainers() { var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName('sticky-fill'); for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null; for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) { var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop; height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight); stickyFill[i].style.height = height+'px'; } } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resizeStickyContainers, false); // layout_headjs function utf8_decode(e){for(var n="",r=0;r

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 14 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“From a character point of view these guys never disappoint me. We have to grow up”

3 days ago

Rome, Mourinho: “There were two very clear penalties for us, maybe there are few referees in the Conference League” | News

2 days ago

Champions League: last call for Milan against Porto | News

3 days ago

Mitrou-Long is unstoppable, the Fortitudo never in the game

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button