“Insigne? I don’t force anyone, he has to decide what he wants. Spalletti? One more man. On the African Cup …”

On the sidelines of the “Race of the cure” dedicated to prevention, the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis answered the questions of the journalists present:

“National? There is the problem of returns, of our expenses too, of accidents that happen. But at the time of the African Cup, even without some players, we have a team that has its own performance. Tomorrow you will not play (referring to Koulibaly present, ed), we have some spare parts, even Juan Jesus did well the other day, in a role that is not even his specific one. We have a technician who is good at transmitting the technique, but also the cazzimma and the sense of responsibility. In my opinion we are protected, if the audience is the 12th man, Spalletti is the 13th.

Insigne? We are serene, we discuss. In my life, in cinema as in football, I have never forced my hand. It means leaving the best decision for their life, profession and future to others. If Insigne wants to continue, we will welcome him with open arms, if he thinks that his journey in Naples is over we will come to terms with it, he first if he should decide and then we who should accept this decision. ”