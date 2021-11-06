“Insigne? If he wants to stay, we will welcome him with open arms, otherwise we will make a decision. Africa Cup? We have adequate spare parts”

Aurelio De Laurentiis made some statements to the “Race of the cure” initiative which took place this morning in Naples in Piazza Plebiscito. Kalidou was also with the president Koulibaly.

De Laurentiis on Spalletti and Insigne

Here are ADL’s words on the team’s positive start to the season:

“Spalletti he was good at understanding that he has not only some important players but a level team, in Europe he showed it the other day. The boys were good at reacting to the goal conceded. This work is especially important for when it arrives that damned Africa Cup. We have a team that has its own performance. Tomorrow you will not play (referring to Koulibaly who is also present at the initiative), we have some spare parts, even Juan Jesus did well the other day, in a role that is not even his specific one. We have a technician who is good at transmitting the technique, but also the cazzimma and the sense of responsibility. In my opinion we are protected, if the audience is the 12th man, Spalletti is the 13th “

Insigne renewal

The president also spoke of the contract renewal of Lorenzo Insigne, expiring in June 2022. The Napoli captain has not yet renewed and theoretically from January he will be free to agree with other teams.