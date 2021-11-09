“Insigne in America an impracticable track, will have offers from big Europeans”

On Radio Marte during the broadcast “The network swells” he spoke Andrea D’Amico, agent: “Insigne in MLS? Not practicable for several reasons. I think he wants to compete again in European football, the flattery of European clubs is not lacking. I don’t see it as a feasible and achievable thing. I also see it as very difficult on Mertens: partly because of his age, partly because he has an option in favor of Napoli. Let’s not forget that the MLS championship starts in March. In my opinion it is not an easily achievable thing. We arrive in July with a tiring championship behind us. It is not something that can be interesting.

Giovinco repentant of the adventure in America? It was a different situation. He had returned to Juventus and his contract was about to expire, so the Italian offers were not even comparable. He has absolutely not regretted this choice, so much so that he still lives there. Professional choices are one thing and life choices are one thing. So it must not have been so bad. I was recently in Toronto, I have an ongoing relationship with the club but they haven’t asked me anything about Insigne. I also have a good relationship with MLS, there is friendship and professionalism that go beyond the individual operations.

Precisely because of the sirens and the offers that Insigne can have in Italy or in Europe from very rich clubs, for example PSG or Newcastle or Manchester United, I would exclude. I am not the player’s agent, I have given my opinion. Being in relationships with MLS and Toronto I can say that it is not their goal. Pisacane asked me where to stay in Toronto? No I haven’t felt it for a while. Did Insigne buy a house? I don’t know, for private affairs he will have his own staff. Americans could save our post-COVID-19 football by putting big money. I like the appeal that Italy has towards the United States. Sometimes we Italians are too self-congratulatory but we need new structures and new organizations. America is closer than we think “.