Insigne in Toronto, the intermediary D’Amico: “Operation for the summer, will not leave Naples in January”

Andrea D’Amico, agent who acted as an intermediary in the transfer of Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto Fc, spoke to Radio Mars of the operation that found the white smoke yesterday: “Working for Toronto as their representative, when time allowed, I made this transaction with Lorenzo in a flash. There have been many MLS and Toronto contract cards, a very important operation. These operations from my point of view should be kept secret until they are completed, because then there are so many variables. But keeping everything hidden is very difficult, including cell phones and cameras. Journalists do their job and we have an interest first in doing and then in communicating ”.

Could Toronto take Insigne as early as January?

“Certainly not, the operation was designed to take him to July. Now Lorenzo is fully concentrated for the season with Napoli. As long as you are in contact with a team you give your all for that team, then you focus on something else. I don’t find anything strange about it, it’s work. When a deal comes to an end and it’s that important, from my point of view it’s best to close it right away. The fact that it has not been heralded on our part is quite evident. I myself have denied this several times to keep a very low profile “.

Insigne worried about the possibility of “going off the radar”?

“I don’t want to make controversy, Insigne is captain of Napoli and won the European Championships a few months ago. In sport there is a very short historical memory, I think he does not run any kind of risk in terms of becoming transparent. I think it is an important experience for him. It goes into a system that has proven to be increasingly competitive and performing. Moreover, in 2026 they will organize the World Cup there and Italy could probably stay in Toronto as logistical bases. Moreover, 8-9 owned by Italian football are American “.

Were there any other offers on Insigne’s table?

“This needs to be asked of your agent. I represented Toronto and I am proud and happy to have done this operation. Did it do well or did it hurt? I find it incorrect for someone to judge ”.