Insigne-Inter, Di Marzio: “It could be a solution. But unlike Onana … “

The player has not yet renewed with the Neapolitan club: the journalist has taken stock of the situation

One of the nodes in the market right now is the renewal of Insigne. An issue that is also monitored Inter. Gianluca Di Marzio talked about it to Skysport and underlined: «If you’re out of contract like him and in February you can sign with another club and the offer is lower than you currently perceive it to be clear that you are aiming for more. He will certainly have more important offers than what he perceives at the moment from Naples. Because whoever would go to get it would not pay the price tag. A player in the prime of his career cannot earn less than what he earns today. We must start from the current base, increasing it and not going down. This is one of the points“.

“Another piece – added the market expert of the satellite channel – is that Napoli’s offer arrived only a month and a half ago. Reports used to be freezing. Lorenzo never understood why there was this coldness towards him. The difficulty arises from non-idyllic relationships. Then De Laurentiis made this offer, which is not up to the current profit. So today there is a very strong standby that leads us to think more about a breakup than a continuation together. Then there is the love for the shirt, the thrust of a good championship, the fans and therefore Insigne will make his evaluations, beyond the economic aspect ».

Di Marzio also referred to the alternatives that Insigne would have compared to signing with Napoli. “I know that in MLS, particularly in Toronto, they would fill it with money. But there is the doubt. Go to MLS for the cheap offer or decide to stay in European leagues like Serie A or others. Inter? He wanted to get it because there had been a little something last summer, because Sanchez could go out. It could be a solution. There is no concrete negotiation as there is now for Onana, to take it to zero. Onana Inter blocked him. Insigne no ».

November 11, 2021 (change November 11, 2021 | 15:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link