“Insigne is in danger of disappearing from the radar. Future? I’ll wait a c …

“Here they are sure it is done, they are waiting for him in March. But it seems strange to me because he is the captain of Napoli and I don’t think he will give up a team so fighting for the Scudetto on the spot.”

Sebastian Giovinco, former striker of the Toronto, he has his say on Lorenzo’s possible landing Insigne at the MLS club, which in the last few hours has also moved for another blue striker, Andrea Belotti of Turin.

“Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and I found a city where life is easy. On a professional level you have to expect to disappear from the radar – he added in the interview to Corriere dello Sport – I lost the national team, I lost visibility. If you are willing to give up on these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone. Less visibility more livability “.

Giovinco and the future: “Serie B is not a shame”

The former forward of Juventus, Empoli And Parma, fresh from the experienceAl-Hilal, also talked about his future.

“I’m waiting for something to move. For the moment I have no offers. If I can’t return to Serie A directly, I’ll wait a season passing through B. It’s not a shame. I’m only interested in playing, I also go to South America if needed“, concluded the Atomic Ant.

Giovinco’s complete interview on the Corriere dello Sport edition