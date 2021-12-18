Insigne: «It is not true that we did not get involved with Ancelotti. We just had different ideas on matters of the field “

To Rivista Undici: «Benitez completed me. Football with Sarri is joy. I owe a lot to Gattuso. Spalletti is a strong personality. Many fans did not fully understand me “

The captain of Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne, tells Angelo Carotenuto in a long interview with Rivista Undici.

“People have always expected a lot from me. I tried to reciprocate. I’ve had some disagreements with the fans a few times and I’m sorry. Many have not fully understood me“.

Lorenzo as a child:

“I played in the street, we put bricks as doors, we knew when we started and we didn’t know when we finished. I went to football school too, they taught me a lot of things, not what I learned on the street. What used to be a game has become a strategy. Compared to England and Spain, we are a country where tactics dominate. When foreigners come here, they struggle for that. They are not used to it “.

The relationship with Naples:

“A captain is a guarantor for people who love the team, me I believe I have always ensured that Napoli did not fail to commit to the pitch. I have a particular character. I can joke with everyone, but at first I keep my distance. For some fans it is pride, it seems that I want to pull it. It’s just a defensive attitude. Someone has never understood me 100%. Those who really know me know how I am “.

On the coaches he met in his career:

“Zeman was decisive, the first to believe in me. Benítez completed me: I had always thought that for me football was just attacking. Football with Sarri is joy: I had a lot of fun in 3 years, we are left with the disappointment of not having won the Scudetto. Ancelotti? It is not true that we have not taken it. We had different ideas, yes, on matters of the field. I owe a lot to Gattuso. After the years of Ancelotti he was good at making me retrace my steps and motivate me. Spalletti is a strong personality: it has given us back awareness in our strength “. “If I had to buy a ticket, I would do it for a Champions League final. One team that I always like to watch is City. Guardiola’s football has been unmissable since the days of Barcelona. His perfect Champions League final would be against Liverpool. In the end, on TV, I don’t miss one “.