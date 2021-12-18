“Insigne, Mario Rui and Fabian not summoned! I am responsible for the last two KOs, tomorrow we need the force of Vesuvius. On Manolas …”

Naples Football – Milan-Naples, Luciano Spalletti speaks at the press conference for tomorrow’s big match at San Siro scheduled at 8.45pm.

14.45 – Spalletti’s press conference ends

14.39 – Wrong choices? “We lost a few too many balls, they cost races, meters, lose balance. It was the match, the one with Empoli, in which we lost the most balls since the beginning of the championship. They know what they did wrong. They need two degrees. , not one, in managing moments of difficulty. With unfortunate episodes we are certainly in credit, but this credit may not necessarily be paid back one day. We will always be what we do “.

14.36 – Insigne? “Only someone who has lost his mind could give up on him. He is a good captain of a team, you can never talk about maximum. I found myself right from the start, I found him in line with the thought I had made myself of him from outside. He has a heart, with Empoli I gave in to his availability because he didn’t have 70 minutes in his legs. He would always like to play, I had to make different assessments “.

14.33 – What Milan do you expect? “The one seen in the last two years, in the work done by Pioli. I want to play against strong teams because we can do it, I don’t need to have to worsen the others to show my strength. Tomorrow we will have to have the strength of Vesuvius inside”.

14.31 – Unavailable? “The call-up has not yet been made. Mario Rui is not called, like Fabian Ruiz, Insigne, Osimhen and obviously Koulibaly”.

14.27 – Sale of Manolas? “It’s a story that concerns his relationship with the club, we can aspire to win with the ones we have. I don’t talk about him. I always try to live the story of my players. Seeing him happy at Olympiakos makes me happy, for the rest we need for the pitfalls that can happen.The group has these at its disposal, these are arguments that I must not do here in order not to create … I like my team’s squad in all its petals, but if you waste it from Something will be missing somewhere … Expulsion? I created a problem for my players, I would like to always have them all available and I know how important each of them is, I did not do the right thing and I penalized the team in these two games. The first responsibility for these two defeats is mine “.

14.26 – Accidents? “I don’t want to participate in the injury game, we start with 17 men and we have to do our best. Our goal must always be to get the most out of our possibilities, always keeping in mind the shirt we wear, which is that of Napoli.”

14.20 – Spalletti arrives.