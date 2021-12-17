Insigne: ‘Misunderstood in Naples, I like Manchester City’ | First page

Sports

Insigne: 'Misunderstood in Naples, I like Manchester City'

Lorenzo Insigne talks about himself between past, present and future. The external striker of Napoli, contract expiring in June, he said in an interview with the magazine Eleven: “Here people have always expected a lot from me and I tried to reciprocate, at times I had disagreements with the fans and I’m sorry. A captain is a guarantor for people who love the team, I believe I have always ensured that Napoli do not fail to commit to the pitch. I have a particular character: I can joke with everyone, but at the beginning I keep my distance. For some fans it is pride and it seems that I want to pull it, instead it is just a defensive attitude. Someone has never understood me 100%, anyone who really knows me knows how I am “.

“Zeman was the first coach to believe in me, Benitez complemented me because before I had always thought that for me football was just attacking. Football with Sarri is joy: I enjoyed myself so much in 3 years, we are left with the disappointment of not having won the Scudetto. Ancelotti? It is not true that we did not take it, we had different ideas but on matters of the field. TO Gattuso I owe a lot, he was good at making me retrace my steps and motivate me. Spalletti has a strong personality, he has given us back the awareness of our strength “.

“Compared to England and Spain, tactics dominate in Italy, for this reason at the beginning foreigners find it hard to fit when they arrive in Serie A. On TV I don’t miss a football match, if I had to buy a ticket at the stadium I would do it for a final of Champions League. A team that I always like to watch is Manchester City, Guardiola’s football has been unmissable since the days of Barcelona. His perfect final would be against Liverpool. “

